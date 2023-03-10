Children’s Lighthouse, founded in 1996, is an early childhood education program in the United States. It is dedicated to providing value-based care for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children. With more than 60 locations, Children’s Lighthouse strives to provide exceptional and educational childcare in a private preschool setting.

Children’s Lighthouse began franchising in 1999 and is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Children’s Lighthouse Franchise

With a proprietary, S.T.R.E.A.M-based curriculum, Children’s Lighthouse aims to provide a detailed and wholesome educational environment for children aged six months to six years with an afterschool program for children until age 12. The Children’s Lighthouse franchise’s primary focus is to enrich the communities they serve by building good relationships with children and parents.

As you run your franchise, you will get the opportunity to educate young minds and be a part of their growth journey. You and your team will be responsible for creating an environment where the children can learn, grow, and expand their horizons in a safe way. You may have the unique opportunity of connecting with families and the community at large.

Opening a Children’s Lighthouse franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make Children’s Lighthouse Franchise a Good Choice?

Through your Children’s Lighthouse franchise, children will get a Cognia™ accredited education, friends, and relevant social skills. You will get to build a business with a reputable company that has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. As more parents look for safe places to educate their children, early childhood education becomes more important. Starting a Children’s Lighthouse franchise may give you a chance to grow with this industry.

To be part of the Children’s Lighthouse franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Children’s Lighthouse Franchise

As you decide if opening a Children’s Lighthouse franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Children’s Lighthouse franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Children’s Lighthouse franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise with Children’s Lighthouse, franchisees will receive information on the site selection process, home office, ongoing training programs, and field support. Franchisees will also learn how Children’s Lighthouse provides marketing and advertising programs for your franchise location.