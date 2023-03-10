Founded in 1977 and franchising since 1996, The Cleaning Authority is part of Authority Brands LLC, one of the leading providers of in-home services. Supporting the growth of franchisees, The Cleaning Authority’s goal is to better their employees and the homeowners they serve while offering environmentally-friendly residential cleaning.

Customers may continue coming back to The Cleaning Authority because of their superior cleaning services. It offers house or apartment cleaning and sanitizing, one-time cleaning, and cleaning during moving-ins or move-outs. The home cleaning industry is a major one and may continue to be in the future.

Why You May Want to Start The Cleaning Authority Franchise

The Cleaning Authority is an established brand with more than 25 years of experience in franchising. The marketing activities are executed for you so you can focus on your business. You can also get support and advice from fellow franchisees when needed.

By joining The Cleaning Authority, you could become your community’s authority in home cleaning service. You may be a top choice when a client searches for 'private housekeeping jobs near me."

The Cleaning Authority business model may help you maximize your potential, and it has been known to have stood the test of time. Cleaning services tend to be in demand often since the client base is broad and located across the United States. So long as you stick to the clean home satisfaction guarantee, you may enjoy a relatively steady clientele and customers that continually schedule to have their homes cleaned.

What Might Make a Cleaning Authority Franchise a Good Choice?

If you want a unique business model that works, you may want to think about opening a The Cleaning Authority franchise. To be part of The Cleaning Authority team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

By opening a The Cleaning Authority franchise, you could enjoy freedom that comes with the brand. You may not have to clean properties yourself, but you can hire and manage your various crews. While cleanings are taking place, you may network for your franchise or spend quality time with the ones that you love.

How To Open a Cleaning Authority Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask The Cleaning Authority team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open The Cleaning Authority franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Potential franchisees are usually invited to attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Columbia, Maryland to learn more about the business' operations, marketing, and technology. You'll usually have an opportunity to meet corporate team members, as well. After signing the franchise agreement and paying your fees, you should be able to officially join The Cleaning Authority as the brand's newest franchisee.