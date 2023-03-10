The Cleaning Authority

The Cleaning Authority

Residential and commercial cleaning
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#159 Ranked #220 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$76K - $169K
Units as of 2022
227 0.4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 1977 and franchising since 1996, The Cleaning Authority is part of Authority Brands LLC, one of the leading providers of in-home services. Supporting the growth of franchisees, The Cleaning Authority’s goal is to better their employees and the homeowners they serve while offering environmentally-friendly residential cleaning. 

Customers may continue coming back to The Cleaning Authority because of their superior cleaning services. It offers house or apartment cleaning and sanitizing, one-time cleaning, and cleaning during moving-ins or move-outs. The home cleaning industry is a major one and may continue to be in the future.

Why You May Want to Start The Cleaning Authority Franchise

The Cleaning Authority is an established brand with more than 25 years of experience in franchising. The marketing activities are executed for you so you can focus on your business. You can also get support and advice from fellow franchisees when needed.

By joining The Cleaning Authority, you could become your community’s authority in home cleaning service. You may be a top choice when a client searches for 'private housekeeping jobs near me." 

The Cleaning Authority business model may help you maximize your potential, and it has been known to have stood the test of time. Cleaning services tend to be in demand often since the client base is broad and located across the United States. So long as you stick to the clean home satisfaction guarantee, you may enjoy a relatively steady clientele and customers that continually schedule to have their homes cleaned.

What Might Make a Cleaning Authority Franchise a Good Choice?

If you want a unique business model that works, you may want to think about opening a The Cleaning Authority franchise. To be part of The Cleaning Authority team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

By opening a The Cleaning Authority franchise, you could enjoy freedom that comes with the brand. You may not have to clean properties yourself, but you can hire and manage your various crews. While cleanings are taking place, you may network for your franchise or spend quality time with the ones that you love. 

How To Open a Cleaning Authority Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask The Cleaning Authority team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open The Cleaning Authority franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Potential franchisees are usually invited to attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Columbia, Maryland to learn more about the business' operations, marketing, and technology. You'll usually have an opportunity to meet corporate team members, as well. After signing the franchise agreement and paying your fees, you should be able to officially join The Cleaning Authority as the brand's newest franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About The Cleaning Authority

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1977
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Leanne Stapf, COO
Corporate Address
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
95
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
227 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Cleaning Authority franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $20,000
Initial Investment
$76,318 - $169,272
Net Worth Requirement
$225,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise and territory fees
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Cleaning Authority has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
45.5 hours
Classroom Training
37 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like The Cleaning Authority? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Cleaning Authority landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Cleaning Authority ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #159 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #39 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #38 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Cleaning Authority.

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal
Ranked #229
Request Info

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Moe's Southwest Grill

Mexican food
Ranked #268
Request Info

Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Ranked #32
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing