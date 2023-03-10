Signing out of account, Standby...
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring ServicesIn-home tutoring
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$33K - $57K
- Units as of 2022
-
371 4% over 3 years
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services is an in-home and online tutoring company. There are over 375 franchised locations in North America. Tutoring sessions are usually done online, in-home, or at another agreed-upon location. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services may offer test preparation sessions, homework help, tutoring for grades K-12, ACT and SAT prep, and coding and stem classes. These sessions are typically conducted by qualified tutors.
Why You May Want to Start a Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services Franchise
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services could be a suitable franchise for someone who may not have a lot of business or franchise experience. The company will typically provide business training, support, and tools to build your franchise and keep it operational.
They may also help franchise owners recruit and train certified tutors. This is typically done at little or no extra charge to franchisees. Because of this, franchisees do not necessarily need to provide staff training.
Franchisees who enjoy flexible schedules could also find Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services appealing. Generally speaking, franchisees can choose how much time they put into the franchise. They may operate the franchise and still pursue other career opportunities if they so choose. This is seen through the lack of need of a storefront, as well as the fact that you can operate as an absentee owner.
Another perk is that franchisees might not have to operate a call center or answer calls. Incoming calls usually go to the franchise call center. The call center then handles any questions for potential students. The call center typically schedules tutoring sessions for a franchise location through a web-based calendar.
What Might Make Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services Franchise a Good Choice?
If a franchisee is qualified and their location is approved, federal, state, and local government contracts. The Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services corporate office, which is located in Tampa, Florida, usually secures these contracts. However, the responsibility may fall on the franchisee themselves. Either way, this opportunity may make it possible to exceed business goals and expectations.
Beyond the initial investment, which may vary depending on location, fees, and other factors, franchisees may not need much money to run a Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services franchise. The fairly low price is typically a result of not needing to maintain or build a storefront location. Almost everything is done at the client's home, possibly making Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services an attractive opportunity.
How Do You Open a Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services Franchise?
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence. Establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
You may also want to consider demographics. Are there schools near you? Is your target area home to young families? Make sure there are people to tutor in your area.
Be prepared to either travel for corporate training or go through online training with an instructor. Online training is usually reserved for franchisees who want to expedite operations or need more time to complete training. Even if you complete the training online, you are usually welcome to train at the corporate office in the future.
Soon, you may be running your very own Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services location.
Company Overview
About Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Staffing/Recruiting, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 1995
- Leadership
- Mark Lucas, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
17425 Bridge Hill Ct., #200
Tampa, FL 33647
More from Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
About
Club Z! is the nation’s premier in-home and online tutoring franchise. For nearly 25 years, Club Z! has had the privilege of providing high quality educational programs to students in all grade levels, from pre-K through adult. Club Z! franchise owners manage a staff of tutors that provide one on one instruction for students and business professionals in the comfort and convenience of the student’s home at an extremely competitive rate. If you have a desire to start a business of your own, follow a proven business plan, and want to team up with industry leaders, then Club Z! could be for you..
Franchise Opportunities
The Club Z! franchise model offers tremendous potential for growth, protected franchise territories, and low overhead because it’s a home-based business model. There are multiple revenue streams, including both in-home and online tutoring and test prep options. The private tutoring market continues to boom, even in a soft economy. The global private tutoring market is projected to surpass $133 BILLION by the end of 2019. The K-12 online tutoring segment of the market alone is expected to DOUBLE in the next 5 years! There are very few industries with that type of projected annual growth.
The main reason for this growth is a shift in the overall service market, where companies are expected to make things more convenient for customers (think: Amazon vs going to the mall). Club Z! has managed to do just that by investing over $500,000 in developing a proprietary online tutoring platform and lead generator for our franchisees. In-home tutoring continues to be our primary focus, but with both in-home and online tutoring programs available, in all subjects and for all grade levels, our franchise owners can capture more market share than ever. The combination of in-home and online make our franchise opportunity impossible to ignore!
3 Growing Profit Centers
- K-12th 1 to 1 tutoring. Our tutoring is conducted in the home of the student or another mutually agreed location. Club Z!’s program is extremely effective; our average student improves two letter grades in just 60 days.
- Test Prep. We offer proprietary programs for the PSAT, SAT, ACT and Study Skills. Our average student improves 200 points on the SAT and 4-5 points on the ACT. Club Z! also offers test prep programs for the SSAT, ISEE, GMAT, GRE, LSAT and MCAT, as well as on-site “Boot Camp” programs for test prep.
- Online Tutoring. Club Z! franchise owners can offer online test prep, subject tutoring and our ON-Demand homework help program. The best part is that Club Z! Corporate does all of the work! From staffing and managing the online tutors, to billing the online customers and handling all customer service for online tutoring, the Club Z! Corporate office does all of the work and Club Z! franchisees earn 50% of the profit (no royalties on online tutoring!)
Benefits
We have designed the Club Z! franchise to be among the most reasonable in the tutoring industry. Our franchise packages currently start at $19,750. An additional $10,000-$12,000 is needed for start-up expenses and advertising. Some highlights of your investment are:
- Home Based/Low Overhead - No storefront needed. Work out of your home! By eliminating the high overhead associated with a storefront or center, Club Z! owners can focus their resources on advertising, marketing and management.
- We Help Furnish the Qualified Tutors - We assist franchisees in recruiting and onboarding their initial tutoring staff, all with certifications and/or degrees with 2 plus years of proven tutoring experience.
- All Subjects/ Grade levels - Your tutors will be qualified to provide tutoring in all subjects and grade levels, from pre-K through adult. Club Z! also has proprietary curriculum such as SAT, ACT and Study Skills programs so that franchises can offer top quality programs to its students and schools.
- National Advertising/ Marketing Support – Club Z! spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on National advertising programs each year for our franchisees. Our company has built a tremendous presence on the Internet so that franchisees can hit the ground running when they launch their business. In addition our principals have a combined 70+ years of marketing experience. Our exclusive Club Z! Marketing Plan has been developed and time-tested over the last 25 years. This plan has been proven to be successful in hundreds of markets throughout the United States and Canada. Franchise owners also receive access to our Advertising Department that creates and prepares all of your marketing materials.
- Our Call Center, Your Competitive Advantage - Our call center answers all incoming calls for our franchise owners during business hours. Highly trained educational consultants speak with your potential clients about their tutoring and test prep needs and schedule your enrollment meetings using a web-based calendar. Our staff also manages the online chats for each franchise owner’s web site, and makes outbound calls to online leads on behalf of franchisees. Franchisees can focus their time and energy on growing the business, without having to worry about missing any opportunities!
- Unparalleled Ongoing Support - You will have unlimited access to our staff during business hours and 24/7 access to our Club Z! Intranet; including databases, documents, conferences, conference calls, real-time forums and many other tools to assist with the growth of your franchise.
Club Z provides intensive training at our corporate location in Tampa, Florida. For your convenience, on-line training (with an instructor) is also available for franchises that wish to begin operations within a quicker time-frame or need more time to complete our training program. Franchise Owners that elect to receive online training are also welcome to participate in our In-Person training program in Tampa at a future time.
Testimonials
"The training and support I received from corporate were second to none. Your 3 step training program gave me all the confidence in the world that I was ready to succeed in this business. Your call center is amazing and always makes me look so professional. I couldn't have done it with you, Thanks Jennifer Fahey-Chicago, IL
"As a Former Business broker I looked for an opportunity with low overhead and high profitability. The support and guidance is everything I expected and more. If you follow the steps and take advantage of their expertise along the way, you will be successful." Dennis Mullen- Boston, MA
“I’m a retired veteran from the U.S. Marine Corps, and I’ve been an Area Director in Jacksonville FL, and surrounding areas for almost two years. Working with Club Z! corporate staff has helped a guy like me with no business experience produce some profit within just a few months of starting. The Area Director Support Department, Art Department, Recruiting, and the Marketing Department, have been an absolute pleasure to work with. Another great thing about Club Z! is that it comes equipped with a business model to follow and a phenomenal Club Z! website to manage your customers and tutors information.” Jonathan Boyd – Jacksonville, FL
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1998 (25 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 371 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,750 - $39,750
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $33,475 - $57,425
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000 - $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6-8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
