When two veterans got together and started a printing business, it did so well that they created a coffee business, too. Not only did they start a coffee business, but they designed proprietary bikes with which their coffee is peddled around to different locations. The Coffee Peddlers believes it is touted to be a one-of-a-kind business.

The Coffee Peddlers was founded in 2019 and began franchising later that same year.

The Coffee Peddlers is a turnkey business model that controls its processes in an effort to produce great coffee for every customer. The franchise is said to conform to very stringent health standards, with the customer in mind. It also has a wide variety of different coffee flavors for customers to choose from.

The Coffee Peddlers has opened several franchises in the United States and is seeking to further its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start The Coffee Peddlers Franchise

Coffee bars and restaurants are typical in many locations around the country. However, a mobile coffee bar may be a unique business in your town, an aspect that could bring you new clientele.

The Coffee Peddlers is looking for franchisees who are fun-loving go-getters who are eager to learn new things. The ideal franchisee should be ready to learn how to operate the coffee bike, which is your business vehicle, quite literally. You should also be ready to interact with customers daily, have a personable nature, and grow your business.

What Might Make The Coffee Peddlers Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a The Coffee Peddlers franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of The Coffee Peddlers franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open The Coffee Peddlers Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Coffee Peddlers franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Coffee Peddlers franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with The Coffee Peddlers, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Coffee Peddlers brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees will also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.