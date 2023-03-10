The Coffee Peddlers

Mobile coffee bikes/carts
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$17K - $68K
Units as of 2022
8 700.0% over 3 years
When two veterans got together and started a printing business, it did so well that they created a coffee business, too. Not only did they start a coffee business, but they designed proprietary bikes with which their coffee is peddled around to different locations. The Coffee Peddlers believes it is touted to be a one-of-a-kind business. 

The Coffee Peddlers was founded in 2019 and began franchising later that same year.

The Coffee Peddlers is a turnkey business model that controls its processes in an effort to produce great coffee for every customer. The franchise is said to conform to very stringent health standards, with the customer in mind. It also has a wide variety of different coffee flavors for customers to choose from.

The Coffee Peddlers has opened several franchises in the United States and is seeking to further its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start The Coffee Peddlers Franchise

Coffee bars and restaurants are typical in many locations around the country. However, a mobile coffee bar may be a unique business in your town, an aspect that could bring you new clientele.

The Coffee Peddlers is looking for franchisees who are fun-loving go-getters who are eager to learn new things. The ideal franchisee should be ready to learn how to operate the coffee bike, which is your business vehicle, quite literally. You should also be ready to interact with customers daily, have a personable nature, and grow your business.

What Might Make The Coffee Peddlers Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a The Coffee Peddlers franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of The Coffee Peddlers franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open The Coffee Peddlers Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Coffee Peddlers franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Coffee Peddlers franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with The Coffee Peddlers, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Coffee Peddlers brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees will also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About The Coffee Peddlers

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2019
Parent Company
BDP Franchising LLC
Leadership
Lawrence Curell, CEO
Corporate Address
6750 Intercal Wy., #A
Prescott, AZ 86301
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
8 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Coffee Peddlers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$1,000 - $5,000
Initial Investment
$17,295 - $68,495
Net Worth Requirement
$5,000 - $50,000
Cash Requirement
$1,000 - $5,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off $5,000 franchise fee; $4,000 off for disabled veterans
Royalty Fee
7-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
The Coffee Peddlers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
The Coffee Peddlers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
