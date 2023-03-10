Fifty years ago, while working in the dry cleaning business, Lou Kearn noticed most cleaners did not want to accept the risk involved in cleaning draperies. Seeing that this would be a valuable service, Kearn created specialized equipment for cleaning draperies. Setting up his business in San Francisco, Kearn named his new company after one of the city's landmarks, Coit Tower.

Since Coit's inception in 1950, the company has expanded into many areas of residential cleaning, including carpet, upholstery and air duct cleaning. The company recently began offering maintenance for hardwood and stone floors, tile and countertops.