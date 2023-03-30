Count Junkula
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$87K - $138K
Units as of 2021
2
Junk removal sounds like a tiresome and dirty business, but things may get exciting when Count Junkula shows up. Count Junkula is a vampire-themed junk removal service that literally 'vaants' junk.

Founded in 2019, Count Junkula started with a simple mission: to provide residential and commercial clients with an efficient solution for their junk. Branding itself with Count Junkula as a friendly vampire who builds his castle with junk, the brand invites customers to get rid of whatever they don't need.

Customers may appreciate the efficiency of Count Junkula's removal services, colorful dumpster rentals, and cleanouts that honor deadlines, come rain or shine.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, Count Junkula has opened several locations across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Count Junkula Franchise

If you love the environment and the value that proper garbage collection and disposal can create, then a Count Junkula franchise might be an exciting opportunity for you. Junk may be an endless resource, and with Count Junkula's extensive services that adapt to demand and capacity, the business may be promising.

Opening a Count Junkula franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Count Junkula Franchise a Good Choice?

Count Junkula believes it is more than a company that cleans up the community; it is also a brand that is socially responsible and aims to transform how we view junk. With a focus on eco-friendly options, awareness on recycling, and donations to worthy causes, Count Junkula believes it is a brand that makes a difference. 

Count Junkula is a service that believes it has earned customers' trust. Customers may be able to relax knowing that their junk removal needs are met with professional precision. Franchisees should expect to coordinate junk removal services and market the business to commercial and residential customers. The responsibility for hiring and training staff to accomplish these goals also falls on franchisees. 

How To Open a Count Junkula Franchise

To be part of the Count Junkula team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Count Junkula would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Count Junkula franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Count Junkula brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.

Company Overview

About Count Junkula

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Count Junkula Franchising LLC
Leadership
Jason Tudor, CEO
Corporate Address
1627 Navaho Dr.
Raleigh, NC 27609
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Count Junkula franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$87,100 - $137,600
Net Worth Requirement
$90,000 - $125,000
Cash Requirement
$55,000 - $75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Count Junkula has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
25 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
