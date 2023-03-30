Signing out of account, Standby...
Junk removal sounds like a tiresome and dirty business, but things may get exciting when Count Junkula shows up. Count Junkula is a vampire-themed junk removal service that literally 'vaants' junk.
Founded in 2019, Count Junkula started with a simple mission: to provide residential and commercial clients with an efficient solution for their junk. Branding itself with Count Junkula as a friendly vampire who builds his castle with junk, the brand invites customers to get rid of whatever they don't need.
Customers may appreciate the efficiency of Count Junkula's removal services, colorful dumpster rentals, and cleanouts that honor deadlines, come rain or shine.
Since beginning to franchise in 2020, Count Junkula has opened several locations across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Count Junkula Franchise
If you love the environment and the value that proper garbage collection and disposal can create, then a Count Junkula franchise might be an exciting opportunity for you. Junk may be an endless resource, and with Count Junkula's extensive services that adapt to demand and capacity, the business may be promising.
Opening a Count Junkula franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Count Junkula Franchise a Good Choice?
Count Junkula believes it is more than a company that cleans up the community; it is also a brand that is socially responsible and aims to transform how we view junk. With a focus on eco-friendly options, awareness on recycling, and donations to worthy causes, Count Junkula believes it is a brand that makes a difference.
Count Junkula is a service that believes it has earned customers' trust. Customers may be able to relax knowing that their junk removal needs are met with professional precision. Franchisees should expect to coordinate junk removal services and market the business to commercial and residential customers. The responsibility for hiring and training staff to accomplish these goals also falls on franchisees.
How To Open a Count Junkula Franchise
To be part of the Count Junkula team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Count Junkula would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Count Junkula franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Count Junkula brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.
Company Overview
About Count Junkula
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Moving/Junk-Removal Services
- Founded
- 2019
- Parent Company
- Count Junkula Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Jason Tudor, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1627 Navaho Dr.
Raleigh, NC 27609
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Count Junkula franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000 - $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $87,100 - $137,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $90,000 - $125,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $55,000 - $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Count Junkula has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 25 hours
- Classroom Training
- 15 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
