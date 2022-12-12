Crayola Imagine Arts Academy

Arts education and entertainment
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$128K - $168K
Units as of 2024
19 Decrease 20% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Crayola Imagine Arts Academy

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Children's Enrichment Programs: Art
Founded 2018
Parent Company 2inspire
Leadership Ariel Shlien, CEO
Corporate Address 8360 Rue Bougainville
Montreal, QC H4P 2G1
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2018 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ 25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada
# of Units 19 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Crayola Imagine Arts Academy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$49,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$128,331 - $167,800
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$150,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$110,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
$2K/mo.
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 25-35 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
