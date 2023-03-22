Crestcom
Crestcom provides leadership training programs to various companies, large and small.

Crestcom has been in operation for more than 30 years and is now operating globally in more than 60 countries. There are over 150 Crestcom locations worldwide. An ideal Crestcom franchisee is an individual who wants to be part of a network that has a meaningful purpose, is passionate about turning people into great leaders, and wants to invest in themselves.

Why You May Want to Start a Crestcom Franchise

As a Crestcom franchisee, you will need to learn the Crestcom systems and methodologies as you will be responsible for the marketing and selling of the franchise's services. It is also likely that you will be in charge of facilitating the training programs and hiring your own team of teachers if you choose not to teach yourself.

Crestcom has leadership programs that are results-driven and have continuously grown in molding competent management teams worldwide. The Crestcom materials are available in different languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Arabic, Thai, Portuguese, and Vietnamese. Crestcom also collaborates with subject matter experts in all of its materials.

By operating a Crestcom franchise, you will likely make an impact in your community by working to change lives and organizations for the better.

What Might Make a Crestcom Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Crestcom team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Crestcom may also offer third party financing to help cover the franchise fee and startup costs.

As you decide if opening a Crestcom franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Crestcom franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Crestcom Franchise

For more information on how to get started with this new opportunity, you can submit an inquiry form. There is initially an introduction phase, where a Crestcom representative may determine your eligibility and contact you to answer any questions you have and determine your level of interest. You may then have the opportunity to review the business model through a live webinar, which the Crestcom franchise development director usually hosts.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Crestcom team questions. If all works out, you will have a chance to meet the management and support team at Crestcom before you begin your journey as a Crestcom franchisee. You will then start operations and aim to impact leadership the Crestcom way.

Company Overview

About Crestcom

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Training Programs, Tutoring
Founded
1987
Leadership
Tammy Berberick, CEO
Corporate Address
6900 E. Belleview Ave., #100
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
156 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Crestcom franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$69,500
Initial Investment
$86,500 - $99,819
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$86,500 - $99,819
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
19.75%+
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Crestcom offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
Crestcom has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
45.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Crestcom landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

