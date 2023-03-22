Signing out of account, Standby...
Crestcom provides leadership training programs to various companies, large and small.
Crestcom has been in operation for more than 30 years and is now operating globally in more than 60 countries. There are over 150 Crestcom locations worldwide. An ideal Crestcom franchisee is an individual who wants to be part of a network that has a meaningful purpose, is passionate about turning people into great leaders, and wants to invest in themselves.
Why You May Want to Start a Crestcom Franchise
As a Crestcom franchisee, you will need to learn the Crestcom systems and methodologies as you will be responsible for the marketing and selling of the franchise's services. It is also likely that you will be in charge of facilitating the training programs and hiring your own team of teachers if you choose not to teach yourself.
Crestcom has leadership programs that are results-driven and have continuously grown in molding competent management teams worldwide. The Crestcom materials are available in different languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Arabic, Thai, Portuguese, and Vietnamese. Crestcom also collaborates with subject matter experts in all of its materials.
By operating a Crestcom franchise, you will likely make an impact in your community by working to change lives and organizations for the better.
What Might Make a Crestcom Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Crestcom team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Crestcom may also offer third party financing to help cover the franchise fee and startup costs.
As you decide if opening a Crestcom franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Crestcom franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How To Open a Crestcom Franchise
For more information on how to get started with this new opportunity, you can submit an inquiry form. There is initially an introduction phase, where a Crestcom representative may determine your eligibility and contact you to answer any questions you have and determine your level of interest. You may then have the opportunity to review the business model through a live webinar, which the Crestcom franchise development director usually hosts.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Crestcom team questions. If all works out, you will have a chance to meet the management and support team at Crestcom before you begin your journey as a Crestcom franchisee. You will then start operations and aim to impact leadership the Crestcom way.
Company Overview
About Crestcom
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Business Training Programs, Tutoring
- Founded
- 1987
- Leadership
- Tammy Berberick, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
6900 E. Belleview Ave., #100
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1991 (32 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 156 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Crestcom franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $69,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $86,500 - $99,819
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $86,500 - $99,819
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 19.75%+
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Crestcom offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
- Third Party Financing
- Crestcom has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 45.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- -2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
