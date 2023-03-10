Dryer Vent Wizard is one of the only national providers of dryer vent cleaning and repair services in the U.S. They were incorporated in 2004 by Dave Lavalle, the man behind the Mr. Handyman franchise. It wasn't long before they expanded and established a name for themselves as a specialist in residential and commercial dryer fire prevention and energy savings.

With industry experience spanning over a decade, Dryer Vent Wizard has branched out with over 75 locations across the country, as well as a few in Canada. These locations are operated autonomously by individual franchisees while receiving support from the corporate headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and franchisees are continually working with local fire departments to increase dryer fire prevention awareness in each of their communities.

Why You May Want to Start a Dryer Vent Wizard Franchise

It is estimated that at least 80% of American households use dryers. When ordinary repair companies can't fix those clogged vents, Dryer Vent Wizard comes into the picture. As a franchisee, you can help maintain healthy and safe environments for families and businesses alike.

The best thing is, running a Dryer Vent Wizard franchise is flexible and straightforward, resulting in you having time to spend with your family and complete other priorities. Dryer Vent Wizard follows an executive owner business model, meaning you won’t be doing all the work yourself. It also offers a home-based or mobile model, meaning that you may not even need a storefront to operate a Dryer Vent Wizard franchise.

What Might Make Dryer Vent Wizard a Good Choice?

To be part of the Dryer Vent Wizard team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. There is an option for third-party financing if you qualify, but you should be ready to pay these fees as well as ongoing fees such as royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees.

Three other factors that Dryer Vent Wizard believes are behind the brand’s success are its low-cost business model, very little national competition, and the fact that you don't need a sales pitch since customers come in through the internet and other referrals.

How to Open a Dryer Vent Wizard Franchise

You can begin applying for a Dryer Vent Wizard franchise by filling out a request form. This will allow you to download the free franchise report and review it while waiting for the franchise development manager to respond and schedule an interview. The interview call is your chance to ask questions and get a feel for whether opening a Dryer Vent Wizard franchise is the opportunity you’re looking for.

Dryer Vent Wizard may send you the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document and a list of current owners' names to call and ask for testimonies. Afterward, you'll be invited to their Michigan headquarters to meet the team. You'll listen to some calls at their scheduling center and get a final feel of the business before deciding to sign the franchise agreement.

And with that, the process of opening your Dryer Vent Wizard franchise can begin.