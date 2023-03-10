Dryer Vent Wizard
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$76K - $155K
Units as of 2022
118 24.2% over 3 years
Dryer Vent Wizard is one of the only national providers of dryer vent cleaning and repair services in the U.S. They were incorporated in 2004 by Dave Lavalle, the man behind the Mr. Handyman franchise. It wasn't long before they expanded and established a name for themselves as a specialist in residential and commercial dryer fire prevention and energy savings.

With industry experience spanning over a decade, Dryer Vent Wizard has branched out with over 75 locations across the country, as well as a few in Canada. These locations are operated autonomously by individual franchisees while receiving support from the corporate headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and franchisees are continually working with local fire departments to increase dryer fire prevention awareness in each of their communities.

Why You May Want to Start a Dryer Vent Wizard Franchise

It is estimated that at least 80% of American households use dryers. When ordinary repair companies can't fix those clogged vents, Dryer Vent Wizard comes into the picture. As a franchisee, you can help maintain healthy and safe environments for families and businesses alike.

The best thing is, running a Dryer Vent Wizard franchise is flexible and straightforward, resulting in you having time to spend with your family and complete other priorities. Dryer Vent Wizard follows an executive owner business model, meaning you won’t be doing all the work yourself. It also offers a home-based or mobile model, meaning that you may not even need a storefront to operate a Dryer Vent Wizard franchise.

What Might Make Dryer Vent Wizard a Good Choice?

To be part of the Dryer Vent Wizard team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. There is an option for third-party financing if you qualify, but you should be ready to pay these fees as well as ongoing fees such as royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees.

Three other factors that Dryer Vent Wizard believes are behind the brand’s success are its low-cost business model, very little national competition, and the fact that you don't need a sales pitch since customers come in through the internet and other referrals.

How to Open a Dryer Vent Wizard Franchise

You can begin applying for a Dryer Vent Wizard franchise by filling out a request form. This will allow you to download the free franchise report and review it while waiting for the franchise development manager to respond and schedule an interview. The interview call is your chance to ask questions and get a feel for whether opening a Dryer Vent Wizard franchise is the opportunity you’re looking for.

Dryer Vent Wizard may send you the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document and a list of current owners' names to call and ask for testimonies. Afterward, you'll be invited to their Michigan headquarters to meet the team. You'll listen to some calls at their scheduling center and get a final feel of the business before deciding to sign the franchise agreement.

And with that, the process of opening your Dryer Vent Wizard franchise can begin. 

Company Overview

About Dryer Vent Wizard

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Jason Kapica, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
118 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dryer Vent Wizard franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$75,800 - $154,500
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Dryer Vent Wizard offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Dryer Vent Wizard has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
0-1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Dryer Vent Wizard landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
