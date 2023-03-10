Enviro-Master Services
Initial investment
$255K - $352K
Units as of 2022
96 24.7% over 3 years
Enviro-Master is a commercial cleaning franchise that focuses on the prevention of the spread of infectious diseases. The company's cost-effective services include industrial cleaning, disinfection, and sanitization.

Different programs and service names make it easy for clients to target their needs and request a solution. The Virus and Vaporizer Service works well for food service areas. A Hand Hygiene program supplies clients with hand sanitizer stations. The company even has services that target clogged drains and dirty tile grout. 

Since being founded by Pat Swisher in 2009, the Enviro-Master company—which began franchising in 2011—has grown to over 75 locations. As a franchisee, you'll have plenty of work ahead of you as you serve every kind of business, from schools to restaurants.

Why You May Want to Start an Enviro-Master Services Franchise

With Enviro-Master, finding clientele is the last thing you need to worry about. As you take care of your Enviro-Master franchise's front end, an international call center will be working the back end to book clients. You can also take advantage of the company's national accounts so that you can do business with top brands.

The Enviro-Master corporate team does all the administrative work for you, including accounting, IT, and purchasing. This means you spend less time in the office and more time building your business. You'll also receive a business coach to help with field sales and operational support. A dedicated team will train and guide you on the techniques you need to keep your clients happy.

One of the many reasons someone starts their franchise is for the lifestyle it brings. With Enviro-Master, you'll work a regular Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 schedule. You won't have to travel out of your local area. With the company's business model, you can operate your business even when you're not on the job, which may mean more vacation and work-from-home time for you!

What Might Make an Enviro-Master Franchise a Good Choice?

Businesses cannot replace cleaning services with technology, and because an Enviro-Master franchise offers multiple services, you may have different streams of revenue to draw from. You can scale your Enviro-Master franchise to be as big or as small as you'd like. 

While financial investments are needed, the price tag may include training expenses, working capital, sales expense, and pre-opening costs. You will also need to pay a franchise fee, which is usually separate from your other investments. 

How to Start an Enviro-Master Franchise

First, to become an Enviro-Master franchisee, speak with your financial planner and lawyer to make sure you are ready to franchise with a company. After you have decided that you are financially stable enough to become a franchisee, review your local market as you research the demand for a franchise near you. If you continue to move forward with the process, you may attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At discovery day, you may meet key executive figures, including the CEO, and spend one-on-one time with other franchise owners. Make it a clean sweep as you begin the franchising process with Enviro-Master.

Company Overview

About Enviro-Master Services

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Restroom Maintenance, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2009
Leadership
Tod Bierling, President
Corporate Address
5200 77 Center Dr., #500
Charlotte, NC 28217
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
96 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Enviro-Master Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$90,000
Initial Investment
$254,600 - $351,900
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $350,000
Cash Requirement
$70,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Enviro-Master Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
120 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Enviro-Master Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Enviro-Master Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #263 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #151 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #38 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses in 2021

Best of the Best

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
