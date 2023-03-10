Enviro-Master is a commercial cleaning franchise that focuses on the prevention of the spread of infectious diseases. The company's cost-effective services include industrial cleaning, disinfection, and sanitization.

Different programs and service names make it easy for clients to target their needs and request a solution. The Virus and Vaporizer Service works well for food service areas. A Hand Hygiene program supplies clients with hand sanitizer stations. The company even has services that target clogged drains and dirty tile grout.

Since being founded by Pat Swisher in 2009, the Enviro-Master company—which began franchising in 2011—has grown to over 75 locations. As a franchisee, you'll have plenty of work ahead of you as you serve every kind of business, from schools to restaurants.

Why You May Want to Start an Enviro-Master Services Franchise

With Enviro-Master, finding clientele is the last thing you need to worry about. As you take care of your Enviro-Master franchise's front end, an international call center will be working the back end to book clients. You can also take advantage of the company's national accounts so that you can do business with top brands.

The Enviro-Master corporate team does all the administrative work for you, including accounting, IT, and purchasing. This means you spend less time in the office and more time building your business. You'll also receive a business coach to help with field sales and operational support. A dedicated team will train and guide you on the techniques you need to keep your clients happy.

One of the many reasons someone starts their franchise is for the lifestyle it brings. With Enviro-Master, you'll work a regular Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 schedule. You won't have to travel out of your local area. With the company's business model, you can operate your business even when you're not on the job, which may mean more vacation and work-from-home time for you!

What Might Make an Enviro-Master Franchise a Good Choice?

Businesses cannot replace cleaning services with technology, and because an Enviro-Master franchise offers multiple services, you may have different streams of revenue to draw from. You can scale your Enviro-Master franchise to be as big or as small as you'd like.

While financial investments are needed, the price tag may include training expenses, working capital, sales expense, and pre-opening costs. You will also need to pay a franchise fee, which is usually separate from your other investments.

How to Start an Enviro-Master Franchise

First, to become an Enviro-Master franchisee, speak with your financial planner and lawyer to make sure you are ready to franchise with a company. After you have decided that you are financially stable enough to become a franchisee, review your local market as you research the demand for a franchise near you. If you continue to move forward with the process, you may attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At discovery day, you may meet key executive figures, including the CEO, and spend one-on-one time with other franchise owners. Make it a clean sweep as you begin the franchising process with Enviro-Master.