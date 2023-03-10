Founded in 1971 by Jim Jackson, ERA Real Estate entered the real estate market with a vision to transform it with the latest technology. Believing they are pioneers of tech in real estate, ERA Real Estate maximized the utility of the internet to optimize the quality of services for sales associates and consumers.

Customers may appreciate ERA Real Estate for its global connections that blend collaboration and partnership to efficiently make the purchase and selling decisions.

ERA Real Estate has been franchising since 1972 and has over 2,000 franchises all around the world.

Why You May Want to Start an ERA Real Estate Franchise

Over the past several decades, ERA Real Estate has provided buyers and sellers with professional assistance to guide their real estate decisions. With services such as custom home searches, home value estimates, and a modern real estate app, ERA Real Estate attempts to give customers power in their hands, any time, anywhere.

If you have a passion for the real estate industry and love helping individuals find places they can call home, then opening an ERA Real Estate franchise could be a good decision for you. Franchisees with ERA Real Estate are expected to take advantage of the brand's global connections to create real estate solutions that match customer needs.

ERA Real Estate believes that customers need all possible information to make the best decisions. It strives to put the customer's needs first, aiming to improve the quality of life through strategic and informed purchases.

What Might Make an ERA Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

ERA Real Estate is seeking to help individuals realize their independence and expand their influence in the real estate market. Franchisees will be expected to market listings, communicate with international clients, and close transactions. To be an ERA Real Estate professional, experience may be a good opportunity to succeed in the real estate industry.

To be part of the ERA Real Estate team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an ERA Real Estate Franchise

Opening an ERA Real Estate franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with ERA Real Estate, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the ERA Real Estate franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the ERA Real Estate brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. After their units have opened, franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support.