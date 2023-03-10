ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate

Real estate
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#237 Ranked #388 last year
Initial investment
$27K - $435K
Units as of 2022
2,355 0.9% over 3 years
Founded in 1971 by Jim Jackson, ERA Real Estate entered the real estate market with a vision to transform it with the latest technology. Believing they are pioneers of tech in real estate, ERA Real Estate maximized the utility of the internet to optimize the quality of services for sales associates and consumers.

Customers may appreciate ERA Real Estate for its global connections that blend collaboration and partnership to efficiently make the purchase and selling decisions.

ERA Real Estate has been franchising since 1972 and has over 2,000 franchises all around the world.

Why You May Want to Start an ERA Real Estate Franchise

Over the past several decades, ERA Real Estate has provided buyers and sellers with professional assistance to guide their real estate decisions. With services such as custom home searches, home value estimates, and a modern real estate app, ERA Real Estate attempts to give customers power in their hands, any time, anywhere.

If you have a passion for the real estate industry and love helping individuals find places they can call home, then opening an ERA Real Estate franchise could be a good decision for you. Franchisees with ERA Real Estate are expected to take advantage of the brand's global connections to create real estate solutions that match customer needs.

ERA Real Estate believes that customers need all possible information to make the best decisions. It strives to put the customer's needs first, aiming to improve the quality of life through strategic and informed purchases.

What Might Make an ERA Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

ERA Real Estate is seeking to help individuals realize their independence and expand their influence in the real estate market. Franchisees will be expected to market listings, communicate with international clients, and close transactions. To be an ERA Real Estate professional, experience may be a good opportunity to succeed in the real estate industry.

To be part of the ERA Real Estate team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an ERA Real Estate Franchise

Opening an ERA Real Estate franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with ERA Real Estate, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the ERA Real Estate franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the ERA Real Estate brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. After their units have opened, franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support.

Company Overview

About ERA Real Estate

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
1971
Parent Company
Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
Leadership
Sherry Chris, President & CEO
Corporate Address
175 Park Ave.
Madison, NJ 07940
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1972 (51 years)
# of employees at HQ
36
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
2,355 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ERA Real Estate franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$27,350 - $435,050
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee reduced or waived; additional business benefits
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5-1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
ERA Real Estate offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ERA Real Estate landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ERA Real Estate ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #237 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #125 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #140 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #68 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

