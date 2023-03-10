Even Hotels was founded in 2012 and is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group. Their hotels focus on providing guests with wellness experiences, including offering a best-in-class fitness experience, healthier food choices, and relaxing natural spaces with eco-friendly products. They also curate their rooms to be a restful environment, such as having natural eucalyptus fiber bedding.

Franchising since 2014, Even Hotels encourages travelers to incorporate productivity and wellness into travel routines. They promote a slogan to let guests "sweat, share, and stay social."

Since beginning to franchise, Even Hotels has opened several franchise locations throughout the United States to go along with a few international franchises. They are seeking to expand their reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start an Even Hotels Franchise

An Even Hotels franchise may be a good opportunity for anyone interested in the hospitality business. Even Hotels empowers its guests to maintain wellness routines while on the road by designing every space of their hotel property to support staying active, eating well, resting easily, and being productive.

To be part of the Even Hotels team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees.

What Might Make an Even Hotels Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening an Even Hotels franchise may offer you an opportunity to be part of a brand that strives to focus on the hotel industry's upscale, mainstream, and luxury segments.

Opening an Even Hotels franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Franchisees mau benefit from the popularity of the brand and the InterContinental Hotels Group loyalty program and reservation system. Franchisees are expected to make a long-term commitment to running the business full-time. A typical franchise agreement runs for 20 years. Franchisees will be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Even Hotels requirements.

How To Open an Even Hotels Franchise

As you decide if opening an Even Hotels franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Even Hotels franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Even Hotels franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Even Hotels brand throughout the franchising process. Franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, loyalty programs, site selections, and field operations. They also receive continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the financial resources necessary to own and operate an Even Hotels franchise.