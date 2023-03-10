Even Hotels

Even Hotels

Hotels
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$16.3M - $25.5M
Units as of 2022
22 120.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Even Hotels was founded in 2012 and is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group. Their hotels focus on providing guests with wellness experiences, including offering a best-in-class fitness experience, healthier food choices, and relaxing natural spaces with eco-friendly products. They also curate their rooms to be a restful environment, such as having natural eucalyptus fiber bedding. 

Franchising since 2014, Even Hotels encourages travelers to incorporate productivity and wellness into travel routines. They promote a slogan to let guests "sweat, share, and stay social."

Since beginning to franchise, Even Hotels has opened several franchise locations throughout the United States to go along with a few international franchises. They are seeking to expand their reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start an Even Hotels Franchise

An Even Hotels franchise may be a good opportunity for anyone interested in the hospitality business. Even Hotels empowers its guests to maintain wellness routines while on the road by designing every space of their hotel property to support staying active, eating well, resting easily, and being productive. 

To be part of the Even Hotels team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees.

What Might Make an Even Hotels Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening an Even Hotels franchise may offer you an opportunity to be part of a brand that strives to focus on the hotel industry's upscale, mainstream, and luxury segments. 

Opening an Even Hotels franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

Franchisees mau benefit from the popularity of the brand and the InterContinental Hotels Group loyalty program and reservation system. Franchisees are expected to make a long-term commitment to running the business full-time. A typical franchise agreement runs for 20 years. Franchisees will be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Even Hotels requirements.

How To Open an Even Hotels Franchise

As you decide if opening an Even Hotels franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Even Hotels franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Even Hotels franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Even Hotels brand throughout the franchising process. Franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, loyalty programs, site selections, and field operations. They also receive continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the financial resources necessary to own and operate an Even Hotels franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Even Hotels

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
2012
Parent Company
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas
Corporate Address
Three Ravinia Dr., #100
Atlanta, GA 30346
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,400
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
22 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Even Hotels franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$16,332,414 - $25,502,730
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
20 years (average)
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Even Hotels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
Varies
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Even Hotels? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Even Hotels.

British Swim School

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Ranked #352
Request Info

Home2 Suites by Hilton

Midprice extended-stay hotels
Ranked #49
Learn More

Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express

Hotels
Ranked #31
Learn More

YogaSix

Yoga studios
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing