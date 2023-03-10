First impressions are lasting, and a business that delivers the best image to the world may command respect. Executive Image is a brand focused on helping clients look their best with services that keep everything in tip-top shape.

Founded in 2012, Executive Image commits itself to helping commercial property owners take care of their buildings. With services such as janitorial, landscaping, building, carpet, and floor maintenance, Executive Image may be a one-stop shop for clients.

Executive Image’s goal is to always act with respect and integrity towards clients while delivering excellent results. Executive Image believes it achieves its goals through teamwork and responsibility, both to clients and the environment.

Since beginning to franchise, Executive Image has opened several dozen franchises in select states throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start An Executive Image Franchise

If you have a strong desire to run your own business and become a commercial cleaning professional, opening an Executive Image franchise may be a good decision for you. The brand seeks to meet customers’ cleaning needs with the utmost care for sustainability and environmental conservation. Executive Image’s services are designed around its commitment to adhere to green cleaning procedures and supplies.

Franchisees should have a passion for the building services industry to go along with a strong work ethic. Meeting customer expectations is vital for Executive Image franchisees. Beyond good organizational skills, strong customer skills are valuable.

Opening an Executive Image franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Executive Image also offers exclusive territories with their units in an effort to help franchisees succeed.

What Might Make an Executive Image Franchise a Good Choice?

Executive Image believes it is more than a building services provider, as it differentiates itself from competitors with professional conduct, good communication, and quality service in every project. Customers may appreciate Executive Image’s focus on their needs, an approach that can create business-wide benefits. Franchisees are expected to run complete building maintenance programs for clients regardless of building locations.

To be part of the Executive Image team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How to Open an Executive Image Franchise

As you decide if opening an Executive Image franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Executive Image franchise would do well in your community.

You will need to explore other local businesses and reach out to see who uses commercial cleaning services. Knowing potential customers and how to best reach them should be a part of your due diligence process.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Executive Image brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and location research.