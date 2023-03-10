Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$39K - $83K
Units as of 2023
-
49 14.0% over 3 years
First impressions are lasting, and a business that delivers the best image to the world may command respect. Executive Image is a brand focused on helping clients look their best with services that keep everything in tip-top shape.
Founded in 2012, Executive Image commits itself to helping commercial property owners take care of their buildings. With services such as janitorial, landscaping, building, carpet, and floor maintenance, Executive Image may be a one-stop shop for clients.
Executive Image’s goal is to always act with respect and integrity towards clients while delivering excellent results. Executive Image believes it achieves its goals through teamwork and responsibility, both to clients and the environment.
Since beginning to franchise, Executive Image has opened several dozen franchises in select states throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start An Executive Image Franchise
If you have a strong desire to run your own business and become a commercial cleaning professional, opening an Executive Image franchise may be a good decision for you. The brand seeks to meet customers’ cleaning needs with the utmost care for sustainability and environmental conservation. Executive Image’s services are designed around its commitment to adhere to green cleaning procedures and supplies.
Franchisees should have a passion for the building services industry to go along with a strong work ethic. Meeting customer expectations is vital for Executive Image franchisees. Beyond good organizational skills, strong customer skills are valuable.
Opening an Executive Image franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Executive Image also offers exclusive territories with their units in an effort to help franchisees succeed.
What Might Make an Executive Image Franchise a Good Choice?
Executive Image believes it is more than a building services provider, as it differentiates itself from competitors with professional conduct, good communication, and quality service in every project. Customers may appreciate Executive Image’s focus on their needs, an approach that can create business-wide benefits. Franchisees are expected to run complete building maintenance programs for clients regardless of building locations.
To be part of the Executive Image team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
How to Open an Executive Image Franchise
As you decide if opening an Executive Image franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Executive Image franchise would do well in your community.
You will need to explore other local businesses and reach out to see who uses commercial cleaning services. Knowing potential customers and how to best reach them should be a part of your due diligence process.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Executive Image brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and location research.
Company Overview
About Executive Image Building Services
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2012
- Leadership
- Blake Clements, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
500 Polk St., #14
Greenwood, IN 46143
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 49 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Executive Image Building Services franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $39,100 - $83,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $35,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Executive Image Building Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
