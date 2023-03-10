Executive Image Building Services

Executive Image Building Services

Commercial cleaning and building maintenance
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$39K - $83K
Units as of 2023
49 14.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

First impressions are lasting, and a business that delivers the best image to the world may command respect. Executive Image is a brand focused on helping clients look their best with services that keep everything in tip-top shape.

Founded in 2012, Executive Image commits itself to helping commercial property owners take care of their buildings. With services such as janitorial, landscaping, building, carpet, and floor maintenance, Executive Image may be a one-stop shop for clients.

Executive Image’s goal is to always act with respect and integrity towards clients while delivering excellent results. Executive Image believes it achieves its goals through teamwork and responsibility, both to clients and the environment.

Since beginning to franchise, Executive Image has opened several dozen franchises in select states throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start An Executive Image Franchise

If you have a strong desire to run your own business and become a commercial cleaning professional, opening an Executive Image franchise may be a good decision for you. The brand seeks to meet customers’ cleaning needs with the utmost care for sustainability and environmental conservation. Executive Image’s services are designed around its commitment to adhere to green cleaning procedures and supplies.

Franchisees should have a passion for the building services industry to go along with a strong work ethic. Meeting customer expectations is vital for Executive Image franchisees. Beyond good organizational skills, strong customer skills are valuable.

Opening an Executive Image franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Executive Image also offers exclusive territories with their units in an effort to help franchisees succeed.

What Might Make an Executive Image Franchise a Good Choice?

Executive Image believes it is more than a building services provider, as it differentiates itself from competitors with professional conduct, good communication, and quality service in every project. Customers may appreciate Executive Image’s focus on their needs, an approach that can create business-wide benefits. Franchisees are expected to run complete building maintenance programs for clients regardless of building locations.

To be part of the Executive Image team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

How to Open an Executive Image Franchise

As you decide if opening an Executive Image franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Executive Image franchise would do well in your community.

You will need to explore other local businesses and reach out to see who uses commercial cleaning services. Knowing potential customers and how to best reach them should be a part of your due diligence process. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Executive Image brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and location research.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Executive Image Building Services

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2012
Leadership
Blake Clements, CEO
Corporate Address
500 Polk St., #14
Greenwood, IN 46143
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
49 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Executive Image Building Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$39,100 - $83,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Executive Image Building Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Executive Image Building Services? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Executive Image Building Services.

Ecomaids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Ranked #213
Request Info

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal
Ranked #229
Request Info

Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Ranked #32
Learn More

Maids, The

Residential cleaning
Ranked #22
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing