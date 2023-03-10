Expedia Cruises

Retail travel agencies
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #452 last year
Initial investment
$167K - $292K
Units as of 2022
246 5% over 3 years
Whether it’s the exotic beaches in the Bahamas or the majestic mountains of Alaska, everyone has a dream vacation. Expedia Cruises is a travel agency that strives to make it possible for customers to identify the best deals when vacationing.

Founded in 1987, Expedia Cruises made a splash in the air, land, and cruise vacation market by offering innovative solutions. In less than four decades, the company’s sales grew, and in 2013, it acquired CruiseShipCenters International. After rebranding in 2020, Expedia Cruises began to focus on providing spectacular air, land, and sea vacations.

For clientele, Expedia Cruises may offer the best choices in pricing, with suggestions of the best vacation spots.

There are more than 225 Expedia Cruises locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Why You May Want to Start an Expedia Cruises Franchise

Traveling for leisure or business may seem glamorous, but planning a perfect trip is a lot of work for those working in the field. An ideal candidate for an Expedia Cruises franchisee is someone who understands that while vacations are thrilling, they also have risks and opportunities. 

If you plan to start an Expedia Cruises franchise, understand that chaperoning travelers and cruise enthusiasts requires passion and dedication. With the company offering diverse options, you are expected to be dynamic and sensitive to customer needs at all times.

As a trusted brand, Expedia Cruises has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Expedia Cruises Franchise a Good Choice?

Expedia Cruises may be unique because of its wide variety of offers for customers who want to travel as hassle-free as possible. As experts, Expedia Cruises’ vacation consultants are expected to work with customers in an effort to create the perfect getaway experience. The best part about starting an Expedia Cruises franchise may be that people love traveling, and when they do, they tend to choose a reliable brand. 

To be part of the Expedia Cruises team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Expedia Cruises Franchise

Setting up an Expedia Cruises franchise starts by contacting the company and entering into a legal agreement. A typical franchise runs for five years, which is renewable if you meet the Expedia Cruises requirements. Franchisees are always expected to adhere to the Expedia Cruises franchise requirements that have been developed with efficiency in mind. 

An advantage of the Expedia Cruises team may be that franchisees can secure exclusive territories. If you have favorite cruise destinations, you can cater to travelers heading that route, offering the best experience possible.

Opening an Expedia Cruises franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Company Overview

About Expedia Cruises

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Travel Agencies
Founded
1987
Parent Company
Expedia Group
Leadership
Matthew Eichhorst, President
Corporate Address
1066 W. Hastings St., #900
Vancouver, BC V6E 3X1
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
100
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
246 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Expedia Cruises franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,000
Initial Investment
$167,250 - $292,245
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Expedia Cruises has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
69.5 hours
Classroom Training
33.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Expedia Cruises landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

