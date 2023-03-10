Whether it’s the exotic beaches in the Bahamas or the majestic mountains of Alaska, everyone has a dream vacation. Expedia Cruises is a travel agency that strives to make it possible for customers to identify the best deals when vacationing.

Founded in 1987, Expedia Cruises made a splash in the air, land, and cruise vacation market by offering innovative solutions. In less than four decades, the company’s sales grew, and in 2013, it acquired CruiseShipCenters International. After rebranding in 2020, Expedia Cruises began to focus on providing spectacular air, land, and sea vacations.

For clientele, Expedia Cruises may offer the best choices in pricing, with suggestions of the best vacation spots.

There are more than 225 Expedia Cruises locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Why You May Want to Start an Expedia Cruises Franchise

Traveling for leisure or business may seem glamorous, but planning a perfect trip is a lot of work for those working in the field. An ideal candidate for an Expedia Cruises franchisee is someone who understands that while vacations are thrilling, they also have risks and opportunities.

If you plan to start an Expedia Cruises franchise, understand that chaperoning travelers and cruise enthusiasts requires passion and dedication. With the company offering diverse options, you are expected to be dynamic and sensitive to customer needs at all times.

As a trusted brand, Expedia Cruises has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Expedia Cruises Franchise a Good Choice?

Expedia Cruises may be unique because of its wide variety of offers for customers who want to travel as hassle-free as possible. As experts, Expedia Cruises’ vacation consultants are expected to work with customers in an effort to create the perfect getaway experience. The best part about starting an Expedia Cruises franchise may be that people love traveling, and when they do, they tend to choose a reliable brand.

To be part of the Expedia Cruises team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Expedia Cruises Franchise

Setting up an Expedia Cruises franchise starts by contacting the company and entering into a legal agreement. A typical franchise runs for five years, which is renewable if you meet the Expedia Cruises requirements. Franchisees are always expected to adhere to the Expedia Cruises franchise requirements that have been developed with efficiency in mind.

An advantage of the Expedia Cruises team may be that franchisees can secure exclusive territories. If you have favorite cruise destinations, you can cater to travelers heading that route, offering the best experience possible.

Opening an Expedia Cruises franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.