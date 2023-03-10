Five Star Painting
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#261 Ranked #237 last year
Initial investment
$76K - $184K
Units as of 2022
246 35.9% over 3 years
If you're a master with a paintbrush, Five Star Painting could be just for you. Five Star Painting is a franchise that helps clients complete their home improvement, commercial remodeling, or new building projects. With quality customer service, this franchise strives to provide clients with top-of-the-line products and results.

After beginning with an idea between five friends in 2002, Five Star Painting took off and began franchising in 2005. Now, it has upwards of 190 locations all over the U.S., as well as a few in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Five Star Painting Franchise

By opening a Five Star Painting franchise, you get access to their products and equipment, but you also get the reputation they've built over the years. A good business reputation takes a long time and a lot of effort to produce. By investing in a company that already has a good reputation, you take a lot of work off your shoulders.

You will have someone to help you every step of the way while getting your franchise started and as you grow your company. While working on opening your Five Star Painting franchise, you will have a dedicated “Sure Start Consultant.” After you open, you will have a franchise business coach to help you plan growth and expansion.

What Might Make Five Star Painting a Good Choice?

When you open a Five Star Painting franchise, you become part of the Neighborly family of brands. This is a group of brands that work together to help each other generate business. Being a part of Neighborly multiplies the strength of your marketing campaign. You are no longer the only person working on getting your name out there.

Five Star Painting knows that opening and running a company gets expensive. The company tries to ease some of that burden by giving franchisees access to their software systems and preferred vendor discounts. The vendor discounts get your supplies and products at lower prices than what independent business owners get.

Furthermore, Five Star Painting has partnered with third-party sources that can help franchisees pay for startup fees.

How to Open a Five Star Painting Franchise

To open a Five Star Painting franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment. Your investment cost includes the franchise fee and other potential startup fees. The rest of the investment money pays for equipment, paint, and other items. If you're a veteran, you may qualify for some discounts.

If you meet all the financial requirements, you can get started by contacting a Five Star Painting franchise representative to express your interest. Next, you will submit your personal information and any questions or comments you may have. After that, a franchise developer will contact you to discuss the business, your experience, location and territory, and more.

If everything goes well, they'll invite you to attend a meet the team day at headquarters in Waco, Texas. You will get to see the business in real-time and get any additional questions answered. You will be able to see first-hand if Five Star Painting is a suitable investment for you. Once you have signed the Franchise Disclosure Document, you will begin Five Star’s training program, build an office and plan your grand opening.

Company Overview

About Five Star Painting

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Painting, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Matt Kunz, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
246 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Five Star Painting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$76,230 - $184,280
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off minimum franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Five Star Painting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-40 hours
Classroom Training
70.25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Five Star Painting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Five Star Painting ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #261 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #193 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #109 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #33 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #58 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
