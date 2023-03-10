If you're a master with a paintbrush, Five Star Painting could be just for you. Five Star Painting is a franchise that helps clients complete their home improvement, commercial remodeling, or new building projects. With quality customer service, this franchise strives to provide clients with top-of-the-line products and results.

After beginning with an idea between five friends in 2002, Five Star Painting took off and began franchising in 2005. Now, it has upwards of 190 locations all over the U.S., as well as a few in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Five Star Painting Franchise

By opening a Five Star Painting franchise, you get access to their products and equipment, but you also get the reputation they've built over the years. A good business reputation takes a long time and a lot of effort to produce. By investing in a company that already has a good reputation, you take a lot of work off your shoulders.

You will have someone to help you every step of the way while getting your franchise started and as you grow your company. While working on opening your Five Star Painting franchise, you will have a dedicated “Sure Start Consultant.” After you open, you will have a franchise business coach to help you plan growth and expansion.

What Might Make Five Star Painting a Good Choice?

When you open a Five Star Painting franchise, you become part of the Neighborly family of brands. This is a group of brands that work together to help each other generate business. Being a part of Neighborly multiplies the strength of your marketing campaign. You are no longer the only person working on getting your name out there.

Five Star Painting knows that opening and running a company gets expensive. The company tries to ease some of that burden by giving franchisees access to their software systems and preferred vendor discounts. The vendor discounts get your supplies and products at lower prices than what independent business owners get.

Furthermore, Five Star Painting has partnered with third-party sources that can help franchisees pay for startup fees.

How to Open a Five Star Painting Franchise

To open a Five Star Painting franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment. Your investment cost includes the franchise fee and other potential startup fees. The rest of the investment money pays for equipment, paint, and other items. If you're a veteran, you may qualify for some discounts.

If you meet all the financial requirements, you can get started by contacting a Five Star Painting franchise representative to express your interest. Next, you will submit your personal information and any questions or comments you may have. After that, a franchise developer will contact you to discuss the business, your experience, location and territory, and more.

If everything goes well, they'll invite you to attend a meet the team day at headquarters in Waco, Texas. You will get to see the business in real-time and get any additional questions answered. You will be able to see first-hand if Five Star Painting is a suitable investment for you. Once you have signed the Franchise Disclosure Document, you will begin Five Star’s training program, build an office and plan your grand opening.