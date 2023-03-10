Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios

Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios

Children's cooking classes, parties, and events
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$196K - $402K
Units as of 2021
14 133.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Children may feel amazing, happy, and excited every time they step into the kitchen and, with the right help, they can even whip out a tasty meal. Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios is a brand that believes that kids can become 'Lil Chefs' who discover the beauty of home-cooked meals. 

Founded in 2008 by Susan Caldwell, Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios takes pride in shaping young minds through cooking studios as a healthy extracurricular activity. From the start, the brand focused on giving kids fresh ideas and activities they could do in their leisure and for special events. 

Why You May Want To Start a Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios Franchise

Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios is unique for its special attention to the developing needs of learners from a young age. Since kids are the brand's main focus, Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios has developed a conducive curriculum that accommodates everyone. 

The brand takes care of kids and parents alike from weekly themed classes, camps, etiquette, night outs, and special needs classes. Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios is popular for its birthday parties, camps, online courses, and adult classes that make culinary education fun for all. 

What Might Make a Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios Franchise a Good Choice?

Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios believes it offers unparalleled assistance and support for franchisees beginning as early as when they show interest in joining the team. The recipe for their success is preparation, a grounded curriculum, and training. With parents becoming aware of the importance of healthy lifestyles for kids, Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios may be in an intriguing position moving forward.

A well-qualified franchisee is an individual that strives to help children, is motivated, and is a hard worker. The good news is that it may be easy to learn all these skills. Furthermore, novices may find running the franchise to be super easy and fulfilling. 

Opening a Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios Franchise

To be part of the Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Flour Power Studios franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Tutoring, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Flour Power Business Development Inc.
Leadership
Susan Caldwell, President
Corporate Address
1756 Heritage Center Dr., #202
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
14 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$44,895
Initial Investment
$195,995 - $401,595
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$1K+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$149+/mo
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15 hours
Classroom Training
21.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios.

Goddard School, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #96
Learn More

Well Groomed Pets

Pet grooming
Request Info

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing