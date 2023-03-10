Genius Kids
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$122K - $650K
Units as of 2021
29 21% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Since its founding in 2001, Genius Kids has been on a mission to raise and educate confident children. The company believes that today's kids are tomorrow's leaders and that no child is too little to learn. Genius Kids proves this idea by catering to children as young as just toddler-aged.

Genius Kids has been franchising since 2011. With over 25 locations, it has established a presence in the United States. An ideal Genius Kids franchisee is someone who has an interest in children and early childhood education.

Why You May Want to Start a Genius Kids Franchise

Children up to 12 years old can enroll in physical or virtual classroom programs. The programs include baby genius, terrific toddlers, early preschool, preschool, pre-kindergarten, enrichment kindergarten, homework club, flex plus learning, GATE preparation, etiquette, and public speaking.

A Genius Kids franchisee must meet the brand's standards. Parents may love the daycare services and programs offered by Genius Kids because they know that their children will be in good hands while being taught great lessons. So, it is incredibly important that a franchisee makes sure children receive personalized care. 

What Might Make a Genius Kids Franchise a Good Choice?

Genius Kids may be different from its competitors because it is child-focused. The programs are designed to help the child thrive and boost their capacity and ability to think, lead, and communicate. Subsidized care is available, and each location may have its discounts. Parents and children should be able to easily access lessons and assignments from the My Genius Kid Homework site. 

A Genius Kids franchise location follows safety, security, and cleanliness standards so parents can know their child is receiving an education in a clean and safe environment. Additionally, teachers are state-certified and trained in child development. Ongoing training also occurs as methods and curriculum change.

To be part of the Genius Kid team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Genius Kids Franchise

As you decide if opening a Genius Kids franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Genius Kids franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Genius Kids franchising team questions.

If you are granted a Genius Kids franchise, you will need to sign a franchise agreement. You will be assigned an available territory and begin an intensive multi-day training at the Genius Kids headquarters in Fremont, California.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Genius Kids

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Genius Kids Development Inc.
Leadership
Renu Dhillon, President & CEO
Corporate Address
3645 Mowry Ave.
Fremont, CA 94538
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
# of Units
29 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Genius Kids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$122,200 - $650,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$350,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Genius Kids? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Genius Kids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Genius Kids.

Goddard School, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #96
Learn More

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Ranked #163
Request Info

Anytime Fitness

Fitness centers
Ranked #86
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing