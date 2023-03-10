Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$122K - $650K
Units as of 2021
-
29 21% over 3 years
Since its founding in 2001, Genius Kids has been on a mission to raise and educate confident children. The company believes that today's kids are tomorrow's leaders and that no child is too little to learn. Genius Kids proves this idea by catering to children as young as just toddler-aged.
Genius Kids has been franchising since 2011. With over 25 locations, it has established a presence in the United States. An ideal Genius Kids franchisee is someone who has an interest in children and early childhood education.
Why You May Want to Start a Genius Kids Franchise
Children up to 12 years old can enroll in physical or virtual classroom programs. The programs include baby genius, terrific toddlers, early preschool, preschool, pre-kindergarten, enrichment kindergarten, homework club, flex plus learning, GATE preparation, etiquette, and public speaking.
A Genius Kids franchisee must meet the brand's standards. Parents may love the daycare services and programs offered by Genius Kids because they know that their children will be in good hands while being taught great lessons. So, it is incredibly important that a franchisee makes sure children receive personalized care.
What Might Make a Genius Kids Franchise a Good Choice?
Genius Kids may be different from its competitors because it is child-focused. The programs are designed to help the child thrive and boost their capacity and ability to think, lead, and communicate. Subsidized care is available, and each location may have its discounts. Parents and children should be able to easily access lessons and assignments from the My Genius Kid Homework site.
A Genius Kids franchise location follows safety, security, and cleanliness standards so parents can know their child is receiving an education in a clean and safe environment. Additionally, teachers are state-certified and trained in child development. Ongoing training also occurs as methods and curriculum change.
To be part of the Genius Kid team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Genius Kids Franchise
As you decide if opening a Genius Kids franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Genius Kids franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Genius Kids franchising team questions.
If you are granted a Genius Kids franchise, you will need to sign a franchise agreement. You will be assigned an available territory and begin an intensive multi-day training at the Genius Kids headquarters in Fremont, California.
Company Overview
About Genius Kids
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Childcare, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2001
- Parent Company
- Genius Kids Development Inc.
- Leadership
- Renu Dhillon, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3645 Mowry Ave.
Fremont, CA 94538
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- # of Units
- 29 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Genius Kids franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $122,200 - $650,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
