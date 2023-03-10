Grain & Berry
Grain & Berry, founded in 2017, specializes in vegan and gluten-free superfoods. They provide various delicious food items, including acai bowls, pitaya, spirulina, juices, smoothies, avocado toasts, yogurt splits, and parfaits. Their dedication to gluten-free and vegan food packed with "superfood" ingredients may make them stand out amongst the competition.

Why You May Want To Start a Grain & Berry Franchise

The perfect Grain & Berry franchisee has previous experience running or operating a business, preferably a restaurant. They should be organized, ready to grow, and able to implement and follow a proven business model.

If you love the idea of offering delicious food with fantastic health benefits at a sustainable price, then a Grain & Berry franchise may be for you. They may be known for their fresh ingredients and excellent customer service. Using their tasty recipes, you will be expected to prepare the best dishes, leaving customers healthy and satisfied.

Grain & Berry's commitment to using fresh, organic, and gluten-free ingredients may have made them a popular favorite, as they've positioned themselves as a healthy snack and food option. With their delicious food, every customer may leave satisfied. As a franchisee, you'll be able to support organic farmers and provide quality, nutrient-dense food to your community.

What Might Make a Grain & Berry Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a Grain & Berry franchise may offer you an opportunity to own a business in the ever-growing restaurant and health and wellness industries. With the focus on gluten-free and vegan options, a Grain & Berry franchise may fit right in and offer you the chance to build a growing business.

To be part of the Grain & Berry team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Grain & Berry Franchise

As you decide if opening a Grain & Berry franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Grain & Berry franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Grain & Berry, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Grain & Berry franchising team questions.

If you are awarded a Grain & Berry franchise, you may begin construction of your franchise location. You will also receive training in marketing your location, customer relations, and otherwise running a Grain & Berry franchise productively. The Grain & Berry brand wants to see your franchise grow and will support you every step of the way.

Company Overview

About Grain & Berry

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Acai Bowls, Fruit
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Acai Group LLC
Leadership
Trey Kessler, CEO
Corporate Address
3152 Little Rd., #324
Trinity, FL 34655
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

# of Units
12 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Grain & Berry franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$170,000 - $635,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Grain & Berry has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
84 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
