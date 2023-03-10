The Grout Doctor
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$24K - $38K
Units as of 2022
84 5.0% over 3 years
The Grout Doctor is one of America’s leading tile grout and restoration specialists, responding to house calls for nearly three decades. Apart from enjoying a high satisfaction rating from customers, the company has more than 75 franchises. The company believes in the value of restoration over replacement and continues to open its doors to potential franchisees who share their belief in the principle of "green karma."

Why You May Want to Start a The Grout Doctor Franchise

The first and most obvious advantage of opening a The Grout Doctor franchise is the simple fact that grout is everywhere. The market may not only exist, but thrive. Another plus is the flexible, home-based, family-oriented nature of the business. You own your time and are, in every sense, your boss. In addition, The Grout Doctor also offers an option to own a franchise as an absentee owner. This could result in you hiring other people to run the hands-on aspect of the business, effectively allowing you to spend more time doing what you want to do. 

The Grout Doctor franchises are also remarkably affordable - in fact, they are among the lowest in the industry. If you do buy into one, they have a business model that has worked repeatedly for franchisees. To begin, all you need is the company’s power startup package and training program. The company strives to provide the most comprehensive franchise support system in the industry, so you should be in good hands.

There is a remarkably growing consumer preference for tile restoration over replacement because of its cheaper cost. With this market projected to continue to expand, now may be the best time to hop into the industry and start reaping the leading franchise brand's benefits.

What Might Make Opening a The Grout Doctor Franchise a Good Choice

The Grout Doctor is rather generous with perks, including discounts for veterans and first franchisees in their states, a vehicle wrap, and grand opening advertising allowance. To be part of the Grout Doctor team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment and that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees including advertising fees, royalty fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a The Grout Doctor Franchise?

To open a The Grout Doctor franchise, start by filling out an inquiry form. If all goes well with your introductory interviews, the corporate office may request more information and conduct initial background checks. As you progress with The Grout Doctor, you may receive a Franchise Disclosure Document. Read through the Franchise Disclosure Document thoroughly before filling out the application form. At the same time, you'll want to start looking for territory with the corporate office's help.

After your application is approved, you will sign the franchise agreement and pay the franchise fee. You will then head to training, where the franchise team will prep you for your grand The Grout Doctor opening.

Company Overview

About The Grout Doctor

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Grout Maintenance, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Grout Doctor Global Franchise Corp.
Leadership
James Sneyd, CEO
Corporate Address
2150 S. 1300 E., #500
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Mexico

# of Units
84 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Grout Doctor franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $20,000
Initial Investment
$23,615 - $37,725
Cash Requirement
$15,905 - $39,915
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
9-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
45 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Grout Doctor landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Grout Doctor ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #71 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

