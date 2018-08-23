Grout Doctor Global Franchise Corp.
Grout, tile, and stone restoration and maintenance
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
2150 S. 1300 E., #500
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
CEO
James Sneyd
Parent Company
Grout Doctor Global Franchise Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$20,435 - $33,445
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,905 - $39,915
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,000 - $16,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
45 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Additional Training:
In Chicago