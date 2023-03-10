Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham

Initial investment
$266K - $12.4M
Units as of 2022
77 30% over 3 years
Since the inception of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in 1986, it has steadily grown to become a large suite-oriented hotel. Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham has over 100 operational hotels, including a handful outside the United States. 

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham specializes in offering extended stays for anyone looking for a luxurious home away from home. Their main clientele includes people on extended vacations, those looking to relocate, and people on business. Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham customers may keep coming back, as they offer almost everything a guest needs, including unlimited Wi-Fi, laundry services, valet services, a buffet breakfast, two phone lines, a comfortable work area, gym, spa, complimentary daily newspapers, personal voicemail, a business meeting lounge, fully furnished kitchen, and more!

Why You May Want to Start a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Franchise

The mid-scale extended-stay hotel industry may be one that you can enter and succeed in. 

As a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham franchisee, you may receive world-class guidance in hotel operation and a complimentary introduction to well-known architects, contractors, software developers, and site scouts. Since they offer customizable prototypes and hotel designs, you may have the liberty to choose a design that aligns with your preference and local market.

Aside from the overall marketing tied to the brand name, you may also enjoy free internet marketing links and reservation referrals from the main Wyndham Hotels & Resorts site. This may help ensure that customers keep trickling in and your franchise experiences success.

What Might Make a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor before opening a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham franchise to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to open and operate it successfully.

Thankfully, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham has several financing options and partnerships with various financing organizations. These financing options could help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory.

How To Open a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Franchise

To open your Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham franchise, you will likely need to submit a franchise request form. If your application seems fitting, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham may get back to you.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham team. Additionally, you may want to research your local demand, as well as competition, for the hospitality industry. Too much competition may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham offers a variety of training courses available to all franchisees. After training, you are free to open your franchise and start operations. Check out Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham and bring it to your community!

Company Overview

About Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1986 (37 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western)

# of Units
77 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$265,659 - $12,425,908
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-30
Are exclusive territories available?
No
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
