Since the inception of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in 1986, it has steadily grown to become a large suite-oriented hotel. Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham has over 100 operational hotels, including a handful outside the United States.

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham specializes in offering extended stays for anyone looking for a luxurious home away from home. Their main clientele includes people on extended vacations, those looking to relocate, and people on business. Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham customers may keep coming back, as they offer almost everything a guest needs, including unlimited Wi-Fi, laundry services, valet services, a buffet breakfast, two phone lines, a comfortable work area, gym, spa, complimentary daily newspapers, personal voicemail, a business meeting lounge, fully furnished kitchen, and more!

Why You May Want to Start a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Franchise

The mid-scale extended-stay hotel industry may be one that you can enter and succeed in.

As a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham franchisee, you may receive world-class guidance in hotel operation and a complimentary introduction to well-known architects, contractors, software developers, and site scouts. Since they offer customizable prototypes and hotel designs, you may have the liberty to choose a design that aligns with your preference and local market.

Aside from the overall marketing tied to the brand name, you may also enjoy free internet marketing links and reservation referrals from the main Wyndham Hotels & Resorts site. This may help ensure that customers keep trickling in and your franchise experiences success.

What Might Make a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor before opening a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham franchise to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to open and operate it successfully.

Thankfully, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham has several financing options and partnerships with various financing organizations. These financing options could help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory.

How To Open a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Franchise

To open your Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham franchise, you will likely need to submit a franchise request form. If your application seems fitting, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham may get back to you.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham team. Additionally, you may want to research your local demand, as well as competition, for the hospitality industry. Too much competition may not allow for the most possible growth.

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham offers a variety of training courses available to all franchisees. After training, you are free to open your franchise and start operations. Check out Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham and bring it to your community!