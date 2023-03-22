Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$137K - $229K
- Units as of 2022
-
138 0.7% over 3 years
Founded in 2008 and franchising since 2009, Hoodz is a cleaning franchise. The company specializes in cleaning conveyor ovens, hood filters, pressure washing, appliance cleaning, kitchen exhaust hood systems, and grease containment. In addition, Hoodz is an expert in assisting restaurants and any other building that serves out of a commercial kitchen to comply with health and safety standards.
Since its inception, the cleaning franchise has found success thanks to its robust training and ongoing franchise support that may help turn self-driven individuals into seasoned franchisees. As a result, the company has grown to more than 125 territories across the U.S. The perfect candidate for a Hoodz franchise is passionate about owning a business compliant with regulations, keeping restaurants in their community safe and open for business.
Why You May Want to Start a Hoodz Franchise
Running your Hoodz franchise may mean you can both satisfy your passion for business operations and give back to your community by providing exceptional customer service to clients required to conduct regular hood cleanings. Even though you must follow Hoodz’s educational system, you'll have complete control over your schedules and staff.
Unlike some other cleaning franchises in the food service industry, Hoodz strives to offer impeccable services that may prevent on-job injuries and grease fires while maintaining cleanliness. Since most operators in the cleaning industry are fly-by-night operators, it may be easier for the company to establish long-lasting relationships and secure long-term contracts with its clients simply by being professional, accountable, and offering an all-inclusive menu of services.
Hoodz believes that every restaurant is entitled to a clean, healthy, and safe kitchen and aims to provide exceptional services to its clients. A Hoodz franchise may help to build a strong reputation in the communities that franchisees serve.
What Might Make a Hoodz Franchise a Good Choice?
Recently, Hoodz has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Hoodz team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Overhead costs may be able to be kept to a minimum because a brick-and-mortar store is unnecessary; franchisees can operate out of a home or mobile office.
How To Open a Hoodz Franchise
To get started with Hoodz, first fill out a franchise inquiry form. You may then receive their Franchise Disclosure Document, which gives in-depth information on their brand, opportunity, and ownership requirements. Next, a franchise team member may be in touch with you to have a short discussion concerning the brand and your goals as a potential franchisee.
Once you're approved to open a franchised location, you may sign your franchise agreement. Next is training: you must attend a multi-week training at company headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan in order to learn how to manage Hoodz's day-to-day operations.
Soon, you should be able to open your very own Hoodz franchise and beginning servicing people and companies in your area.
Company Overview
About Hoodz
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- Belfor Franchise Group
- Leadership
- Nathan Willard, President
- Corporate Address
-
731 Fairfield
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western)
- # of Units
- 138 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hoodz franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $136,733 - $228,827
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000 - $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7-10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Hoodz offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Hoodz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 10 hours
- Classroom Training
- 44 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Hoodz landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Hoodz ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
