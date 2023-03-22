Hoodz
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$137K - $229K
Units as of 2022
138 0.7% over 3 years
Founded in 2008 and franchising since 2009, Hoodz is a cleaning franchise. The company specializes in cleaning conveyor ovens, hood filters, pressure washing, appliance cleaning, kitchen exhaust hood systems, and grease containment. In addition, Hoodz is an expert in assisting restaurants and any other building that serves out of a commercial kitchen to comply with health and safety standards.

Since its inception, the cleaning franchise has found success thanks to its robust training and ongoing franchise support that may help turn self-driven individuals into seasoned franchisees. As a result, the company has grown to more than 125 territories across the U.S. The perfect candidate for a Hoodz franchise is passionate about owning a business compliant with regulations, keeping restaurants in their community safe and open for business.

Why You May Want to Start a Hoodz Franchise

Running your Hoodz franchise may mean you can both satisfy your passion for business operations and give back to your community by providing exceptional customer service to clients required to conduct regular hood cleanings. Even though you must follow Hoodz’s educational system, you'll have complete control over your schedules and staff.

Unlike some other cleaning franchises in the food service industry, Hoodz strives to offer impeccable services that may prevent on-job injuries and grease fires while maintaining cleanliness. Since most operators in the cleaning industry are fly-by-night operators, it may be easier for the company to establish long-lasting relationships and secure long-term contracts with its clients simply by being professional, accountable, and offering an all-inclusive menu of services.

Hoodz believes that every restaurant is entitled to a clean, healthy, and safe kitchen and aims to provide exceptional services to its clients. A Hoodz franchise may help to build a strong reputation in the communities that franchisees serve.

What Might Make a Hoodz Franchise a Good Choice?

Recently, Hoodz has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Hoodz team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Overhead costs may be able to be kept to a minimum because a brick-and-mortar store is unnecessary; franchisees can operate out of a home or mobile office.

How To Open a Hoodz Franchise

To get started with Hoodz, first fill out a franchise inquiry form. You may then receive their Franchise Disclosure Document, which gives in-depth information on their brand, opportunity, and ownership requirements. Next, a franchise team member may be in touch with you to have a short discussion concerning the brand and your goals as a potential franchisee.

Once you're approved to open a franchised location, you may sign your franchise agreement. Next is training: you must attend a multi-week training at company headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan in order to learn how to manage Hoodz's day-to-day operations. 

Soon, you should be able to open your very own Hoodz franchise and beginning servicing people and companies in your area.

Company Overview

About Hoodz

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Cleaning/Restoration, Commercial Kitchen Maintenance
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Belfor Franchise Group
Leadership
Nathan Willard, President
Corporate Address
731 Fairfield
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western)

# of Units
138 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hoodz franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,900
Initial Investment
$136,733 - $228,827
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Hoodz offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Hoodz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hoodz landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hoodz ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #107 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

