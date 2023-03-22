Founded in 2008 and franchising since 2009, Hoodz is a cleaning franchise. The company specializes in cleaning conveyor ovens, hood filters, pressure washing, appliance cleaning, kitchen exhaust hood systems, and grease containment. In addition, Hoodz is an expert in assisting restaurants and any other building that serves out of a commercial kitchen to comply with health and safety standards.

Since its inception, the cleaning franchise has found success thanks to its robust training and ongoing franchise support that may help turn self-driven individuals into seasoned franchisees. As a result, the company has grown to more than 125 territories across the U.S. The perfect candidate for a Hoodz franchise is passionate about owning a business compliant with regulations, keeping restaurants in their community safe and open for business.

Why You May Want to Start a Hoodz Franchise

Running your Hoodz franchise may mean you can both satisfy your passion for business operations and give back to your community by providing exceptional customer service to clients required to conduct regular hood cleanings. Even though you must follow Hoodz’s educational system, you'll have complete control over your schedules and staff.

Unlike some other cleaning franchises in the food service industry, Hoodz strives to offer impeccable services that may prevent on-job injuries and grease fires while maintaining cleanliness. Since most operators in the cleaning industry are fly-by-night operators, it may be easier for the company to establish long-lasting relationships and secure long-term contracts with its clients simply by being professional, accountable, and offering an all-inclusive menu of services.

Hoodz believes that every restaurant is entitled to a clean, healthy, and safe kitchen and aims to provide exceptional services to its clients. A Hoodz franchise may help to build a strong reputation in the communities that franchisees serve.

What Might Make a Hoodz Franchise a Good Choice?

Recently, Hoodz has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Hoodz team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Overhead costs may be able to be kept to a minimum because a brick-and-mortar store is unnecessary; franchisees can operate out of a home or mobile office.

How To Open a Hoodz Franchise

To get started with Hoodz, first fill out a franchise inquiry form. You may then receive their Franchise Disclosure Document, which gives in-depth information on their brand, opportunity, and ownership requirements. Next, a franchise team member may be in touch with you to have a short discussion concerning the brand and your goals as a potential franchisee.

Once you're approved to open a franchised location, you may sign your franchise agreement. Next is training: you must attend a multi-week training at company headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan in order to learn how to manage Hoodz's day-to-day operations.

Soon, you should be able to open your very own Hoodz franchise and beginning servicing people and companies in your area.