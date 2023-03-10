iCode focuses on computer science education for young people. As well as coding, iCode teaches computer languages, programming, robotics, and audio/visual arts using state-of-the-art equipment.

iCode was founded in 2015 and began offering franchises the following year. It has since grown to over one dozen franchises and is looking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start an iCode Franchise

The iCode approach focuses on providing students with hands-on experience. iCode is more interested in outcomes than grades. An iCode franchise offers a comfortable learning environment in which students can master skills without pressure. The students will find that learning is fun. An iCode franchise is part of the local community, and franchisees are expected to reflect this commitment.

Potential franchisees don't have to be coders to open an iCode franchise. Rather, you should simply be interested in computer science and technology. An iCode franchisee is essentially responsible for operating a training center, so they should understand educational models and theories. An iCode franchise is a dynamic business and calls for a franchisee who can multitask, has highly developed people skills, and possesses a college degree.

As a franchisee, you will operate your center according to the iCode system. You will hire qualified teachers and staff and promote the brand in your area. If you decide not to manage the center yourself, the iCode team will help you find a director.

What Might Make an iCode Franchise a Good Choice?

iCode has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Opening an iCode franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the iCode franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an iCode Franchise

Potential franchisees can open an iCode franchise in cities with a population greater than 250,000 to ensure sufficient potential students. The iCode company has its own curriculum, and the included teaching program is constantly evaluated and improved.

If a franchise is awarded, franchisees enjoy full support from iCode headquarters, which is located in Addison, Texas. The company works with a real estate firm to help find suitable locations in retail shopping centers to set up shop. As it can take at least six months to get your center up and running, iCode starts recruiting students long before you open. The students usually come from local elementary and middle schools.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the iCode franchising team questions.