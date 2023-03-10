iCode School
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$198K - $360K
Units as of 2022
22 175.0% over 3 years
iCode focuses on computer science education for young people. As well as coding, iCode teaches computer languages, programming, robotics, and audio/visual arts using state-of-the-art equipment. 

iCode was founded in 2015 and began offering franchises the following year. It has since grown to over one dozen franchises and is looking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start an iCode Franchise

The iCode approach focuses on providing students with hands-on experience. iCode is more interested in outcomes than grades. An iCode franchise offers a comfortable learning environment in which students can master skills without pressure. The students will find that learning is fun. An iCode franchise is part of the local community, and franchisees are expected to reflect this commitment.

Potential franchisees don't have to be coders to open an iCode franchise. Rather, you should simply be interested in computer science and technology. An iCode franchisee is essentially responsible for operating a training center, so they should understand educational models and theories. An iCode franchise is a dynamic business and calls for a franchisee who can multitask, has highly developed people skills, and possesses a college degree.

As a franchisee, you will operate your center according to the iCode system. You will hire qualified teachers and staff and promote the brand in your area. If you decide not to manage the center yourself, the iCode team will help you find a director.

What Might Make an iCode Franchise a Good Choice?

iCode has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Opening an iCode franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the iCode franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an iCode Franchise

Potential franchisees can open an iCode franchise in cities with a population greater than 250,000 to ensure sufficient potential students. The iCode company has its own curriculum, and the included teaching program is constantly evaluated and improved. 

If a franchise is awarded, franchisees enjoy full support from iCode headquarters, which is located in Addison, Texas. The company works with a real estate firm to help find suitable locations in retail shopping centers to set up shop. As it can take at least six months to get your center up and running, iCode starts recruiting students long before you open. The students usually come from local elementary and middle schools.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the iCode franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About iCode School

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2015
Parent Company
iCode Franchise Inc.
Leadership
Mike Meyers, COO
Corporate Address
4577 Ohio Dr.
Frisco, TX 75035
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
24
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Western), Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
22 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a iCode School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$198,000 - $360,000
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
iCode School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10-20 hours
Classroom Training
20-40 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
12-24
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where iCode School landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

