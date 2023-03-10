Inspections Over Coffee

Inspections Over Coffee

Home inspections
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$64K - $141K
Units as of 2020
5
Live True Yoga believes it offers a proven business model. It was founded in 2015 by Nicole Byars with a strong belief that everyone should practice yoga for the loaded benefits it may offer to both the mind and the body. Live True Yoga was created to reflect on diversity and help people live fulfilling lives. 

Since starting its first franchise in 2020, the fitness company has dedicated itself to the progress of both its clients and franchisees. Live True Yoga offers Pilates, barre, and yoga in addition to special events and workshops for its students. The company also provides zoom, video classes, and a yoga teacher training school for different levels of yoga practice.

Why You May Want to Start a Live True Yoga Franchise

With today's conscious health culture, the Live True Yoga staff strives to ensure that there is always something for everyone in Live True Yoga by creating a warm and welcoming space while sticking to the company's core values. If you are an entrepreneur who would like to expand your business, you do not need prior experience in yoga. However, a passionate yogi with a good work ethic and excellent sales and communication skills is preferred.

Opening a Live True Yoga franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Live True Yoga Franchise a Good Choice?

Instructors at Live True Yoga should be professionals with passion. They should be concerned with every individual during the yoga sessions. No absentee ownership is allowed, meaning that new franchisees should run and handle daily business operations while employing professional teacher trainers.

To be part of the Live True Yoga team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

How to Open a Live True Yoga Franchise

If awarded a franchise, Live True Yoga franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Live True Yoga brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened, including a workshop for the barre certification program. 

There are plenty of territories and multi-units for potential Live True Yoga franchises. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Live True Yoga franchising team.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Live True Yoga franchise.

Company Overview

About Inspections Over Coffee

Related Categories
Home Inspections
Founded
2015
Leadership
Curtis Kloc, Founder & President
Corporate Address
6800 E. Mayo Blvd., #7408
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
5 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Inspections Over Coffee franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$37,500
Initial Investment
$63,621 - $141,181
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Inspections Over Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
172 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
