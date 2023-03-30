Izsam was founded in 1998 in Omaha, Nebraska, by Dan Bennett and his son, Dan Bennett Jr.. The father and son have decades of experience in the commercial cleaning industry. Izsam’s primary goals are using eco-friendly cleaning products and paying attention to every detail related to safety in the workplace.

Initially focused on cleaning construction sites, Izsam has expanded to offer a wide range of services to the commercial, residential, construction, and industrial sectors.

Izsam provides services such as rough cleaning, final cleaning, interior and exterior window cleaning, pressure washing, and concrete polishing for construction sites. Janitorial services are provided to schools, medical facilities, offices, and industrial complexes.

Since beginning to franchise in 2016, Izsam has opened over one dozen locations across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an Izsam Franchise

Potential Izsam franchisees should be reliable, have high standards, and be flexible. There’s no need to have previous experience in the field.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Izsam brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to comprehensive training (involving management, accounting, customer service, and more), franchisees receive support through on-site visits, the latest technologies, valuable vendor contacts, and dynamic marketing. They also receive a confidential operations manual and ongoing support.

What Might Make an Izsam Franchise a Good Choice?

Izsam has established a partnership with Benetrends, which may offer Izsam franchisees funding options. Qualified franchisees can open an Izsam franchise through one of its funding plans, which provides loans or uses retirement funds to create the required funds to open an Izsam franchise.

Opening an Izsam franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open an Izsam Franchise

To be part of the Izsam franchising team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening an Izsam franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Izsam franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Ask yourself questions regarding the local climate of schools, medical offices, construction projects, and more, as each is a potential client for an Izsam franchise.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Izsam franchising team questions.