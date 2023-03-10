Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

Tax preparation
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#253 Ranked #221 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$49K - $82K
Units as of 2022
5,483 5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Filing taxes can be, well, taxing, but with a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service franchise, you can provide your community with local and reliable tax services.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service is one of the largest in-person tax service franchises in the U.S. It specializes in preparing computerized federal and state tax returns. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service has more than 5,000 locations, making it relatively convenient for clients to get assistance. Of those locations, more than 3,500 of them are operated by franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Franchise

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service offers its franchisees support ranging from field support to advertising to software. They also offer help site selection and much more. In short, you may be able to open your franchise business without the extra burden of ironing out the technicalities that come with starting a business.

Additionally, you do not need to have prior experience in the taxation field to run a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service franchise. All you need to have to open a franchise with the company is business experience and the funds necessary to cover the costs. Owing to the seasonal nature of tax seasons, you may be able to take up the franchise as a side business. The flexibility can allow you to dictate how to spend your time without compromising the health of your franchise.

What Might Make a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Jackson Hewitt Tax Service team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

Every time you search online for 'tax advisors near me,' a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service franchise may  pop up. They owe part of their reputation to their highly accurate services, making your franchise viable for tax returns and repeat customers.

As a franchisee, you will be tasked with helping individuals and corporations analyze and file their taxes. You can choose to either do the work yourself or employ certified accountants. One Jackson Hewitt Tax Service franchise may operate in multiple locations, potentially allowing you to expand your reach.

How to Open a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing a franchise agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Jackson Hewitt Tax Service team. 

As you decide if opening a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. If there are multiple other tax service businesses in your area, then you may want to reconsider your location of choice.

To get started with the process of opening a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service franchise, submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the process. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Tax Services, Business Financial Services
Founded
1985
Parent Company
Jackson Hewitt Inc.
Leadership
Greg Macfarlane, CEO
Corporate Address
10 Exchange Pl., 27th Fl.
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1986 (37 years)
# of employees at HQ
470
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
5,483 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$7,500
Initial Investment
$49,200 - $81,805
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-15%
Ad Royalty Fee
6.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
34 hours
Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Jackson Hewitt Tax Service? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jackson Hewitt Tax Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jackson Hewitt Tax Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #253 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #16 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Tax Services in 2021

Best of the Best

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

Liberty Tax Service

Tax preparation, electronic filing, bookkeeping, payroll, loans, insurance, credit repair
Ranked #360
Learn More

Payroll Vault

Payroll and workforce management services
Ranked #480
Learn More

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

StretchLab

Assisted stretching
Ranked #498
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing