Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Italian ice, gelato, ice cream
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#212 Ranked #369 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$325K - $660K
Units as of 2022
85 269.6% over 3 years
With various gelato, ice cream, and Italian ice, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice believes it is a demonstrated expert of frozen treats working to conquer the southern United States. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is known for its gelati which combines Italian ice and smooth ice cream in rich layers.

Founded in 1996, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice started its journey thanks to founder Jeremy Litwack and his college studies in marketing coupled with his high school job as an ice cream vendor. Litwack sold his first franchise in 2019, and with over 25 franchises in many states, your Jeremiah's Italian Ice franchise could be next.

Why You May Want To Start a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Franchise

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is looking for a franchisee dedicated to outstanding service, authenticity, and above all, being cool. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, strategic, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice may be easier than ever. The potential responsibilities of a franchisee include engaging with customers and clients, developing marketing strategies, and overseeing day-to-day operations.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is designed to operate out of anything ranging from small facilities to full-blown, indoor sit-down locations. Their menu strategy allows for a simple and streamlined system that provides over forty flavors for a memorable and flavorful experience.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises list. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice a Good Choice?

Opening a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

To be part of the Jeremiah’s Italian Ice team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the team any questions.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice provides franchisees with a tenured team of experts in business that have been in the game for years. Training includes multiple days at a certified training store and a partnership with Pivotal Growth Partners, who have led other brands to award-winning growth.

Company Overview

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts, Frozen Desserts, Ices
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Jeremiah's Ice Holdings LLC
Leadership
Jeremy Litwack, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
1011 E. Colonial Dr., #201
Orlando, FL 32803
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

# of Units
85 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jeremiah's Italian Ice franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$324,567 - $659,500
Net Worth Requirement
$125,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Jeremiah's Italian Ice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
184 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jeremiah's Italian Ice landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jeremiah's Italian Ice ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #212 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
New

Ranked #14 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #144 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #138 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Food

Ranked #2 in Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts in 2022

Top Food Franchises

