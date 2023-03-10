With various gelato, ice cream, and Italian ice, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice believes it is a demonstrated expert of frozen treats working to conquer the southern United States. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is known for its gelati which combines Italian ice and smooth ice cream in rich layers.

Founded in 1996, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice started its journey thanks to founder Jeremy Litwack and his college studies in marketing coupled with his high school job as an ice cream vendor. Litwack sold his first franchise in 2019, and with over 25 franchises in many states, your Jeremiah's Italian Ice franchise could be next.

Why You May Want To Start a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Franchise

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is looking for a franchisee dedicated to outstanding service, authenticity, and above all, being cool. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, strategic, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice may be easier than ever. The potential responsibilities of a franchisee include engaging with customers and clients, developing marketing strategies, and overseeing day-to-day operations.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is designed to operate out of anything ranging from small facilities to full-blown, indoor sit-down locations. Their menu strategy allows for a simple and streamlined system that provides over forty flavors for a memorable and flavorful experience.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises list. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice a Good Choice?

Opening a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Jeremiah’s Italian Ice team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the team any questions.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice provides franchisees with a tenured team of experts in business that have been in the game for years. Training includes multiple days at a certified training store and a partnership with Pivotal Growth Partners, who have led other brands to award-winning growth.