- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$88K - $174K
- Units as of 2022
-
161 51.9% over 3 years
Junk King is in the junk removal and recycling industry. The company collects non-hazardous junk and bulky waste, from furniture and mattresses to electrical appliances and garden refuse.
Mike Andreacchi, the co-founder of Junk King, used to be an employee at a competitor’s junk removal company. He found out that the junk removal business was not helping franchisees grow in their business. So, it occurred to him to start his own junk removal business and give services to customers. His mission was clear and simple: he wished to offer excellent customer service and recycle more than other junk removal companies. Andreacchi then partnered with his childhood friend, Brian Reardon, and decided to start Junk King removal from a garage in San Carlos, California, in 2005.
By 2010, the decision proved to be a wise one, as the company became popular enough to begin franchising. Junk King now has more than 100 territories throughout the United States and Canada. Junk King remains one of the largest junk removal companies in North America. Its growth relies on the recycling-based junk removal model the company uses and its desire to provide world-class customer service.
Why You May Want to Start a Junk King Franchise
Junk King's business system works with core principles that help the company outperform the competition and build a fast customer base. When you join Junk King, you're given an exclusive territory with a large population.
Junk King has an operational warehouse recycling hub where it sorts out recyclables in its trucks. Junk King has formed local and national recycling relationships to reduce dump fees and increase recycling income for franchisees.
Junk King's king-sized trucks are larger than most of their competitors’. Having bigger trucks allows for more jobs to be completed per day. Consequently, more jobs per day results in better response times and happier customers.
What Might Make Junk King a Good Choice?
To purchase a Junk King franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. To qualify for a franchise location, you'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover potential Junk King pricing.
Franchisees will also pay a royalty fee and an ad royalty fee per month. Franchise agreements are usually made ten years at a time, with the ability to renew for a sum at the end of the term.
Additionally, Junk King offers a discount off the franchise fee for veterans.
How to Open a Junk King Franchise
If you are unsure if you wish to open a Junk King franchise, go through the Junk King reviews to satisfy your need for information about the franchise. Make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. It is imperative that you pick a location where a Junk King franchise has a good chance to succeed.
Once you are confident that Junk King is the right franchise for you, fill out and submit the franchise request form. After doing that, you may receive free information on the opportunities that Junk King has to offer. Following the information release, a member of the Junk King franchise team may contact you.
Company Overview
About Junk King
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2005
- Parent Company
- Junk King Franchise Systems
- Leadership
- Michael Andreacchi, CEO & Cofounder
- Corporate Address
-
1616 Gilbreth Rd.
Burlingame, CA 94010
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2010 (13 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 126
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 161 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Junk King franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $54,000 - $78,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $88,000 - $174,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000 - $750,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $525-$745/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Junk King has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 11 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Junk King? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Junk King landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Junk King ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
