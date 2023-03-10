Junk King is in the junk removal and recycling industry. The company collects non-hazardous junk and bulky waste, from furniture and mattresses to electrical appliances and garden refuse.

Mike Andreacchi, the co-founder of Junk King, used to be an employee at a competitor’s junk removal company. He found out that the junk removal business was not helping franchisees grow in their business. So, it occurred to him to start his own junk removal business and give services to customers. His mission was clear and simple: he wished to offer excellent customer service and recycle more than other junk removal companies. Andreacchi then partnered with his childhood friend, Brian Reardon, and decided to start Junk King removal from a garage in San Carlos, California, in 2005.

By 2010, the decision proved to be a wise one, as the company became popular enough to begin franchising. Junk King now has more than 100 territories throughout the United States and Canada. Junk King remains one of the largest junk removal companies in North America. Its growth relies on the recycling-based junk removal model the company uses and its desire to provide world-class customer service.

Why You May Want to Start a Junk King Franchise

Junk King's business system works with core principles that help the company outperform the competition and build a fast customer base. When you join Junk King, you're given an exclusive territory with a large population.

Junk King has an operational warehouse recycling hub where it sorts out recyclables in its trucks. Junk King has formed local and national recycling relationships to reduce dump fees and increase recycling income for franchisees.

Junk King's king-sized trucks are larger than most of their competitors’. Having bigger trucks allows for more jobs to be completed per day. Consequently, more jobs per day results in better response times and happier customers.

What Might Make Junk King a Good Choice?

To purchase a Junk King franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. To qualify for a franchise location, you'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover potential Junk King pricing.

Franchisees will also pay a royalty fee and an ad royalty fee per month. Franchise agreements are usually made ten years at a time, with the ability to renew for a sum at the end of the term.

Additionally, Junk King offers a discount off the franchise fee for veterans.

How to Open a Junk King Franchise

If you are unsure if you wish to open a Junk King franchise, go through the Junk King reviews to satisfy your need for information about the franchise. Make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. It is imperative that you pick a location where a Junk King franchise has a good chance to succeed.

Once you are confident that Junk King is the right franchise for you, fill out and submit the franchise request form. After doing that, you may receive free information on the opportunities that Junk King has to offer. Following the information release, a member of the Junk King franchise team may contact you.