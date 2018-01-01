Junk King
Junk removal
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
389 Oyster Point Blvd., #6
South San Francisco, CA 94080
CEO
Michael Andreacchi
Initial Investment ⓘ
$79,700 - $197,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $100,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
12%
Junk King has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours