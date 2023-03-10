Just Between Friends is a key player in the consignment sales industry that helps its clients to shop for and put up used items for sale, including gently-used children’s clothing, toys, maternity items, and much more. Many people across the country and around the world rely on resale franchises like Just Between Friends as their primary source for retail goods. You could be a part of the chain that helps people with such preferences.

Just Between Friends was created in 1997. It began franchising in 2004 and has since grown to have more than 150 franchises across the U.S., with plans to expand globally.

Why You May Want to Start a Just Between Friends Franchise

The Just Between Friends franchise model offers you the flexibility you need, depending on your lifestyle. You can run it full-time or part-time with fairly low initial investment and operation costs. Fees may increase with your sales, so you can grow as you go. Just Between Friends also offers the opportunity for its franchisees to run the franchise as a home-based business, further increasing your potential flexibility as a franchisee.

You will also get the training and support you need to achieve success, and Just Between Friends takes their training seriously! You'll get to work with one of their most experienced team members who can show you how to take your business up a notch. Plus, you have the choice to donate any unsold items to charities in your community.

What Might Make a Just Between Friends Franchise a Good Choice?

The company only requires you to host two sales in the first year. The Just Between Friends brand is constantly growing. There are many franchises for sale, and you can take the opportunity to lay the foundation for your future. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover the initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You also should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

By joining Just Between Friends, you will add value to your customers' shopping experience by watching for child safety and offering used items for a fraction of their original price. This franchise company stands out from the rest because it has an experienced product safety recall specialist on hand. They continually update their guidelines to make sure parents and guardians can shop confidently.

How to Open a Just Between Friends Franchise

As you decide if you want to open a Just Between Friends franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Joining Just Between Friends as a franchisee requires that you pass through the franchise process. This starts with sending in your expression of interest by filling out a request form. If you qualify, the team will walk you through some of the first steps while checking on available franchises in your location of choice.

Whether they find an option among the franchises on sale or clear you to start fresh, you'll be able to move on to the training steps. From there, you'll be well on your way to being a member of this exciting brand that specializes in children’s and maternity secondhand items.