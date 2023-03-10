Just Between Friends
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$43K - $56K
Units as of 2022
158 0.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Just Between Friends is a key player in the consignment sales industry that helps its clients to shop for and put up used items for sale, including gently-used children’s clothing, toys, maternity items, and much more. Many people across the country and around the world rely on resale franchises like Just Between Friends as their primary source for retail goods. You could be a part of the chain that helps people with such preferences.

Just Between Friends was created in 1997. It began franchising in 2004 and has since grown to have more than 150 franchises across the U.S., with plans to expand globally. 

Why You May Want to Start a Just Between Friends Franchise

The Just Between Friends franchise model offers you the flexibility you need, depending on your lifestyle. You can run it full-time or part-time with fairly low initial investment and operation costs. Fees may increase with your sales, so you can grow as you go. Just Between Friends also offers the opportunity for its franchisees to run the franchise as a home-based business, further increasing your potential flexibility as a franchisee.

You will also get the training and support you need to achieve success, and Just Between Friends takes their training seriously! You'll get to work with one of their most experienced team members who can show you how to take your business up a notch. Plus, you have the choice to donate any unsold items to charities in your community. 

What Might Make a Just Between Friends Franchise a Good Choice?

The company only requires you to host two sales in the first year. The Just Between Friends brand is constantly growing. There are many franchises for sale, and you can take the opportunity to lay the foundation for your future. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover the initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You also should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

By joining Just Between Friends, you will add value to your customers' shopping experience by watching for child safety and offering used items for a fraction of their original price. This franchise company stands out from the rest because it has an experienced product safety recall specialist on hand. They continually update their guidelines to make sure parents and guardians can shop confidently.

How to Open a Just Between Friends Franchise

As you decide if you want to open a Just Between Friends franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Joining Just Between Friends as a franchisee requires that you pass through the franchise process. This starts with sending in your expression of interest by filling out a request form. If you qualify, the team will walk you through some of the first steps while checking on available franchises in your location of choice.

Whether they find an option among the franchises on sale or clear you to start fresh, you'll be able to move on to the training steps. From there, you'll be well on your way to being a member of this exciting brand that specializes in children’s and maternity secondhand items.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Just Between Friends

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Retail, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Founded
1997
Parent Company
Just Between Friends Franchise System Inc.
Leadership
Tracy Panase, VP of Marketing
Corporate Address
7633 E. 63rd Pl., #300
Tulsa, OK 74133
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
158 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Just Between Friends franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$17,900
Initial Investment
$42,644 - $56,459
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Just Between Friends has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
21 hours
Classroom Training
61 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Just Between Friends? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Just Between Friends landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Just Between Friends ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #69 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Just Between Friends.

OLO Builders

New home construction
Request Info

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #68
Learn More

Urban Air Adventure Park

Adventure parks
Ranked #46
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing