Childcare centers
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #124 last year
Initial investment
$4.4M - $5.7M
Units as of 2021
182 8.3% over 3 years
Any kid can be a learner. From the smallest six-week-old baby to the tallest tween, learning can happen at all stages. Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies is dedicated to giving every child the chance to learn, no matter their age. 

Founded in 1985, Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies is an innovative schooling program. They provide a secure, nurturing, and educational environment for children. They are passionate about children and want to make sure they receive the most innovative and beneficial education possible.

The perfect candidate for a Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies franchisee has a passion for teaching children and making education accessible to all.

Why You May Want to Start a Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies Franchise

If you love the idea of helping children and being a part of their educational journey, Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies could be the one for you. With over 170 franchises, they positively impact the lives of over 30,000 children daily. They offer each child an advanced educational foundation to prepare them for the rigors of higher education. They strive to allow parents and children to be more relaxed knowing that their academic future is secure.

As a Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies franchisee, you will have the opportunity to mold the next generation through innovative education styles. You could be a part of their journey toward bettering themselves and creating a love for learning.

What Might Make Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies a Good Choice?

Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies has over 30 years of experience in the field of early childhood education. Their brand is established in the United States and is quickly gaining an international presence. With this trust established, they are the go-to non-school educational center for thousands of parents.

Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies’ proven operating system, ongoing training and support, ideal locations, and adaptable educational style are some of the reasons parents, children, and instructors love them.

How Do You Open a Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies Franchise?

With an initial startup investment, you can kickstart your Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies franchise. You will need liquid assets and a set net worth, as well. Planning on an initial franchise fee, ongoing royalty fees, and advertising fees is a good idea since each will accompany your journey to becoming a franchisee.

If you have a secure financial standing and wish to become a part of the Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies team, you will submit a request for franchise consideration. A franchise representative will give you general franchise information and answer any questions you may have. You will also receive an introductory franchise packet that will include the franchise application, a confidentiality agreement, and more. Once your franchise application is approved, you will receive a Franchise Disclosure Document to sign.

After signing a Franchise Disclosure Document, you may attend a discovery day, where you will meet the support team. Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies will create a franchise agreement, and once you have signed on board, you will attend a comprehensive training program. Once you have completed training, you can open your franchise. Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies wants to see your franchise succeed and is ready to support you every step of the way.

Company Overview

About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1985
Leadership
David Vinson, President/CEO
Corporate Address
1625 Executive Dr. S.
Duluth, GA 30096
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
31
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia

# of Units
182 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$115,000
Initial Investment
$4,441,300 - $5,672,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$400,000 - $600,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
25 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
217 hours
Classroom Training
93.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #37 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
