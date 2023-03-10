If you are looking for a green, environmentally-friendly market to enter, Lapels Dry Cleaning may be for you! As a pioneer in safe, sustainable dry cleaning, the business model of Lapels Dry Cleaning is personalized and scalable to each franchisee, allowing them to grow their business how they choose.

As the company's president and CEO for over 15 years, Kevin Dubois has managed to grow the business to several Lapels stores and has brought a customer-centric thought process to the Lapels business model. There are currently over 100 Lapels Dry Cleaning locations nationwide.

The company provides standard dry cleaning services, including general dry cleaning, laundering, wedding dress preservation, suede cleaning, leather cleaning, tailoring, alterations, shoe repair, fur cleaning, and rug cleaning.

Why You May Want to Start a Lapels Dry Cleaning Franchise

Lapels Dry Cleaning is a well-known name, and customers are comfortable and confident with Lapels. Customers also enjoy Lapels Dry Cleaning prices. By joining Lapels Dry Cleaning, you may benefit from the growing business.

A Lapels Dry Cleaning franchise can also operate with a small staff using machines to run your business. This could save you money, as you would not need to pay many employees.

What Might Make Lapels Dry Cleaning a Good Investment?

All Lapels Dry Cleaning stores are equipped and furnished with image and store design, training and ongoing support, a consistent customer experience, operations manuals, and a point-of-sale computer system. This way, both the customers and franchisees like you can receive continuous assistance as they begin their franchise.

You also have the opportunity to use full-time software technical assistance, support for corporate employees, occasional workshops, and meeting and training sessions with other Lapels franchisees. You will receive hands-on training at a Lapels Dry Cleaning store and Lapels headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

At Lapels Dry Cleaning, veterans are prioritized. They are offered a significant discount in the franchise fee, which is variable in itself.

How Do You Open a Lapels Dry Cleaning Franchise?

Of course, the Lapels' cleaning franchise cost varies depending on the option you are interested in. You can operate a dry cleaning facility, a new store, or an existing store, with each cost varying in amount.

A dry cleaning facility, store, or existing store will require a certain amount in net worth. You will also need to meet a certain amount in liquid capital. The total investment could vary depending on your franchise choice. For any of these options, be prepared to pay a franchise fee and additional startup fees. Additionally, franchisees have the opportunity for a 10-year renewable term at the end of their contract if both they and the franchisor are satisfied with the franchise’s progress.

To become a franchisee, you can submit an inquiry with the company. By discussing your qualifications and goals as a franchisee, you and the company will tell whether you are a good fit and determine your direction with the brand.

If you continue in the process of becoming a franchisee, you will meet higher-ups in Lapels Dry Cleaning and fill out paperwork. Once all of the documents are filled out and signed, you will be a member of the Lapels Dry Cleaning family.