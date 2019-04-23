Lapels Dry Cleaning
About
Founded

2000

Franchising Since

2001 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

128 E. 7th Ave.
Tampa, FL 33605

Leadership

Kevin Dubois, CEO

Parent Company

Next Step Franchising LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$91,502 - $710,122

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000 - $500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$80,000 - $250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Lapels Dry Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

123 hours

Classroom Training:

10 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

4

Lapels Dry Cleaning is ranked #394 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $91,502 High - $710,122
Units
+3.1%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +30.3%+23 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

