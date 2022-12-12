LawnCreationsUSA.com

Commercial and residential lawn care and landscaping
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$85K - $254K
Units as of 2025
25 Increase 8.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About LawnCreationsUSA.com

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories Lawn & Tree Care
Founded 1979
Parent Company Lawn Creations
Leadership Eddie Tucker, President/CEO
Corporate Address 6520 Erie St.
Sylvania, OH 43560
Social Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2018 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ 11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 25 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a LawnCreationsUSA.com franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$59,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$85,000 - $254,300
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$59,900
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$59,900
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
3%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing LawnCreationsUSA.com has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 10-40 hours
Classroom Training 10 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 1
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to LawnCreationsUSA.com.

McAlister's Deli

description
Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes

Araya Clean

description
Commercial and residential power washing

High Touch-High Tech

description
STEM enrichment activities for schools, parties, summer camps, and after-school programs

Poolwerx

description
Pool and spa maintenance, service, remodeling, and supplies

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Inspire the Next Generation of Scientists with This Franchise That Makes STEM Fun!

High Touch-High Tech franchisees operate without the need for a physical location, significantly reducing overhead costs.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

How to Turn Your Franchise Conference Into a Year-Round Growth Engine

How to turn a three-day event into twelve months of storytelling, culture-building and brand momentum.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

The SEO Framework I Used to Scale 70+ Franchise Locations

Here's the modern framework that helps every location rank, attract more customers and reduce marketing costs.

By Fahim Ludin
Franchise

Uncover the Hidden Edge Top Franchisors Use to Win (And It's Not More AI)

The real edge franchisors are using today — and why most entrepreneurs overlook it.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

Franchise Ownership Is Rising Among Women — Here's Why It Matters

Women are turning to franchising because they view it as a smarter and more secure path to business ownership.

By Ray Titus
Franchise

Every Thriving Business Owner Must Go Through the 'Hell Zone'

Between your first success and true scale, there lies a brutal, unavoidable stretch.

By David Barr
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing