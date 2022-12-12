Let's Move

Local residential and commerical moving services
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$96K - $223K
Units as of 2025
10 Decrease
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Let's Move

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Founded 2010
Parent Company Let's Get Moving USA
Leadership Tiam Behdarvandan, CEO
Corporate Address 1005 E Madison St, #2
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 80
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 10 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Let's Move franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$95,575 - $222,900
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Let's Move offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 60 hours
Classroom Training 47 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 5-8
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Let's Move.

Class 101

description
College planning services

Dream Vacations

description
Travel agencies

Two Men and a Truck

description
Moving, storage, and junk removal services

Destination Athlete

description
Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

From Powerhouses Like Jersey Mike's and Taco Bell to Icons Like Pizza Hut, These are the Top Fast-Food Franchises in 2025

Discover the 10 most successful QSR franchises of 2025, based on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

How This Franchise Grew 70% in 3 Years and Became the Top Choice in Tech

Wireless Zone, #1 in the tech category of the Franchise 500, is redefining wireless retail with cutting-edge technology and franchisee support.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

The Simple Formula Behind a Top-Ranked Personal Care Franchise

Great Clips ranked #1 in the personal care category and #33 overall on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

This Travel Franchise Turns Your Passion for Vacations Into a Money-Making Opportunity

Whether you're working from home, traveling or connecting with clients at their convenience, this franchise adapts to your lifestyle.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Franchise Models Explained — How to Choose the Right One for Your Goals

Navigating the franchise world starts with understanding key business models. Here's how project-based and subscription franchises differ in investment, scalability, and recession resistance.

By David Busker
Franchise

Setting the Standard — When Disaster Strikes, This Top Franchise Is Making a Difference

Servpro's success is built on a foundation of expertise, technology, and a commitment to helping franchisees thrive.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing