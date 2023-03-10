Level Up Automation
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$52K - $68K
Units as of 2022
7 600.0% over 3 years
Level Up Automation is a business technology, design, and automation organization providing services in the United States. Level Up Automation was founded in 2016 by several veterans with over 40 years of experience in electronic technology.

Becoming a Level Up Automation franchisee may enable you to be the point of contact for clients looking for cutting-edge smart home and intelligent building technologies. These technologies are expected to improve their home and workspace and encourage productivity, wellness, and creativity.

Why You May Want To Start a Level Up Automation Franchise

A Level Up Automation franchise may be suitable for those looking to involve themselves in the technology field. If you believe that technology is an extremely important field with which to get involved, opening a Level Up Automation franchise could be a nice fit.

You don’t need to be tech-savvy if you are interested in becoming a Level Up Automation franchisee. However, having a genuine love for technology as a field will get you a long way. Some examples of services and products that Level Up Automation offers include installing commercial Wi-Fi networks, digital sign solutions and video walls, smart energy, commercial EV chargers, and intelligent space design.

What Might Make a Level Up Automation Franchise a Good Choice?

Level Up Automation prides itself on meeting clients’ needs no matter what technology service they want. That might seem to be a big responsibility to carry, but Level Up Automation may not expect high service volume when you first begin your franchise. 

When you open up the business, you may not need to prepare a dedicated building for it. You can run the operation from your home or even from a mobile unit. Additionally, if you are still busy with other activities, you can run the franchise on a part-time basis, which is defined as less than 40 hours a week. That said, even with this leeway, you still need to show sincere dedication to manage and grow your business no matter how much time and money you initially put in.

Speaking of money, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Level Up Automation Franchise Franchise

First and foremost, before making any commitment, you should do your own research on whether the franchise will attract enough demand in your local area. In the case of Level Up Automation, you should look for companies or offices that will benefit from having a more automated working environment or room redesign. For instance, a company may be looking to set up a commercial Wi-Fi spot or conference rooms and virtual meetings with intelligent design.

You should start preparing for the application process only after being confident that Level Up Automation is the right choice for you. With this in mind, it may be a good idea to ask the Level Up Automation franchising team questions to make a more informed decision.

Company Overview

About Level Up Automation

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses, Services (Other)
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Level Up Your Home, LLC
Leadership
Jennifer Mallett, CEO
Corporate Address
367 W. Main St.
Northborough, MA 01532
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
7 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Level Up Automation franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$51,800 - $68,200
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Level Up Automation offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Level Up Automation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
