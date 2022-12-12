Lifeologie Counseling

Mental-health therapy services
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$126K - $330K
Units as of 2025
20 Increase 25.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Lifeologie was founded in 1999 with one goal in mind: bring creative and new solutions to life's problems. This business has a unique collaborative model, where hundreds of licensed clinicians come together to dispense their experience via this platform.

Lifeologie started operating in a single location with pleather chairs and a copier that had seen better days. It has since grown to become one of the United States southwest's more well-known and innovative training and therapy facilities.

Lifeologie specializes in providing a broad spectrum of counseling therapies that cover relationship and family issues, mental health, eating disorders, and more.

Why You May Want To Start a Lifeologie Franchise

Lifeologie believes that the collaborative approach it is based on works for both clients and the business. Your patients will be able to choose from a vast host of certified and experienced health practitioners to cater to their individual needs. The broad spectrum of services Lifeologie provides could make your business a one-stop shop for counseling and training services. 

As a franchisee, you should be empathetic and have excellent business acumen. Professionalism in this niche is also key to running a growing business. Additionally, you can choose to start a new Lifeologie practice or integrate your current counseling practice into a Lifeologie branded practice. 

As a franchisee with Lifeologie, you may enjoy the benefits that come with working with an established brand and a proven system. The unique collaborative working model is meant to create a culture of teamwork, helping both the clients and the business to thrive. Franchise locations are nationwide, and protected territories are available. 

What Might Make a Lifeologie Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Lifeologie franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

If awarded a franchise, Lifeologie provides training in the form of weekly business coaching.

To be part of the Lifeologie team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Lifeologie has also partnered with third-party financial lenders who may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Lifeologie Schools Franchise

As you decide if opening a Lifeologie franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Lifeologie franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Lifeologie franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Lifeologie Counseling

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded 1999
Parent Company WeFixBrains LLC
Leadership Melanie Wells, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address 3303 Lee Pkwy., #102
Dallas, TX 75219
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2015 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 20 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Lifeologie Counseling franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$125,500 - $329,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
Varies
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
$2K/mo.
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Lifeologie Counseling offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing Lifeologie Counseling has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 2
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Lifeologie Counseling.

Class 101

description
College planning services

Home Helpers Home Care

description
Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services

Pure Fitness

description
Fitness clubs

Hi-Five Sports

description
Youth sports programs and facilities

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

This Franchise Executive Found a Concept She Loved. So She Didn't Just Invest — She Bought the Brand.

Heather Elrod believed in Uni K Wax so much she bought it to lead it into its next growth phase.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

McDonald's New McValue Menu Lets You Build Your Own Combo Meal — Here Are the Popular Items You Can Now Add on for $1

McDonald's partnered with actor John Cena for the menu, which allows customers to select from core items like the iconic Big Mac alongside fries, nuggets and various drink sizes.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Access an $11 Billion Industry with This Scalable Group Coaching Franchise

The Growth Coach is a unique coaching business that leverages the power of value driven group coaching mixed with high-power, one-on-one business coaching to help businesses create breakthroughs.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

What's Ahead for Franchising in 2025? Here are the Key Trends to Watch.

2024 was largely positive for franchising. We'll recap the year and preview the emerging trends for 2025.

By Rob Lancit
Franchise

Dunkin' Kicks Off 2025 With a Sabrina Carpenter Partnership and New Winter Menu

Sabrina Carpenter's "Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso" headlines Dunkin's Winter 2025 menu.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Jersey Mike's Hits 3,000 Locations, Sets Sights on Aggressive Expansion

From humble beginnings to global ambitions, the sandwich giant's rise continues with a robust expansion strategy.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing