London Day School Franchising LLC

Early childhood education
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$254K - $366K
Units as of 2017
1
Company Overview

About London Day School Franchising LLC

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Tutoring
Founded
2008
Parent Company
London Day School Franchising LLC
Leadership
Danielle Lindner, CEO
Corporate Address
10 Ridgedale Ave.
Florham Park, NJ 07932
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
1 (as of 2017)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a London Day School Franchising LLC franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$253,850 - $365,975
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
