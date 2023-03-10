Microtel by Wyndham

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #463 last year
Initial investment
$6.3M - $7.7M
Units as of 2022
347 1.2% over 3 years
Microtel by Wyndham is a fast-growing economy and budget hospitality franchise brand. Backed by the Wyndham Inn name, Microtel Inns and Suites has a strong performance record since its inception in 1987. The company that began franchising in 1988 also has a record of successful development and sustainable economic growth. 

Microtel by Wyndham has inns and suites open worldwide and is constantly looking to expand with new locations. Microtel by Wydnham franchises strive to offer highly satisfactory services to the traveling public at an affordable rate. Microtel by Wyndham provides customers with smart design and award-winning services, over-delivering on guest and owner expectations.

Why You May Want to Start a Microtel by Wyndham Franchise

Franchisees with Microtel by Wyndham have the opportunity to provide travelers with an affordable, restful hotel environment. This may make Microtel by Wyndham the perfect choice for a franchisee who wants to be associated with a well-known name in the hospitality industry without maintaining a luxury hotel.

Though the brand may be better suited to experienced franchisees, Microtel by Wyndham still provides support options. Support includes a toll-free line for phone calls, online support, safety and security measures, intranet platforms, co-op advertising, email marketing, loyalty program apps, and grand opening support. Microtel by Wyndham also offers a few dozens of hours worth of classroom training at regional locations. 

What Might Make Microtel by Wyndham a Good Choice?

Microtel by Wyndham constructs all of its inns and suites from scratch for consistency in customer expectations. Among economy hotels, Microtel By Wyndham is the only new construction brand out there. Microtel by Wyndham designed its Moda prototype to be both attractive and efficient to build. Franchisees can operate all-new approved constructions and budget lodging facilities.

Microtel by Wyndham balances budget-friendly prices with gracious accommodations. The hotels are strategically located and equipped with fast, free, secure Wi-Fi. There are also options for different work locations, with either a desk in the hotel room or workstations in the lobby. 

How to Open Your Own Microtel by Wyndham Franchise

To be part of the Microtel by Wyndham team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. You will need enough capital available to cover royalty percentages and advertising fees. The initial franchise fee grants you the license to run a business using the Microtel by Wyndham brand name and logo. The term of agreement for a Microtel by Wyndham franchisee is typically 20 years, at which point both you and the franchisor will determine if you wish to renew and continue operating the territory. 

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Microtel by Wyndham franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

You'll need to wait until you receive a notification from Microtel by Wyndham that an opportunity to open a new location is available in the territory you want. When opportunity knocks, you may find you can give it a place to stay.

Company Overview

About Microtel by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1987
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
347 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Microtel by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$6,328,948 - $7,663,645
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Microtel by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Microtel by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12-20
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Microtel by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

