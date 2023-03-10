Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #463 last year
- Initial investment
-
$6.3M - $7.7M
- Units as of 2022
-
347 1.2% over 3 years
Microtel by Wyndham is a fast-growing economy and budget hospitality franchise brand. Backed by the Wyndham Inn name, Microtel Inns and Suites has a strong performance record since its inception in 1987. The company that began franchising in 1988 also has a record of successful development and sustainable economic growth.
Microtel by Wyndham has inns and suites open worldwide and is constantly looking to expand with new locations. Microtel by Wydnham franchises strive to offer highly satisfactory services to the traveling public at an affordable rate. Microtel by Wyndham provides customers with smart design and award-winning services, over-delivering on guest and owner expectations.
Why You May Want to Start a Microtel by Wyndham Franchise
Franchisees with Microtel by Wyndham have the opportunity to provide travelers with an affordable, restful hotel environment. This may make Microtel by Wyndham the perfect choice for a franchisee who wants to be associated with a well-known name in the hospitality industry without maintaining a luxury hotel.
Though the brand may be better suited to experienced franchisees, Microtel by Wyndham still provides support options. Support includes a toll-free line for phone calls, online support, safety and security measures, intranet platforms, co-op advertising, email marketing, loyalty program apps, and grand opening support. Microtel by Wyndham also offers a few dozens of hours worth of classroom training at regional locations.
What Might Make Microtel by Wyndham a Good Choice?
Microtel by Wyndham constructs all of its inns and suites from scratch for consistency in customer expectations. Among economy hotels, Microtel By Wyndham is the only new construction brand out there. Microtel by Wyndham designed its Moda prototype to be both attractive and efficient to build. Franchisees can operate all-new approved constructions and budget lodging facilities.
Microtel by Wyndham balances budget-friendly prices with gracious accommodations. The hotels are strategically located and equipped with fast, free, secure Wi-Fi. There are also options for different work locations, with either a desk in the hotel room or workstations in the lobby.
How to Open Your Own Microtel by Wyndham Franchise
To be part of the Microtel by Wyndham team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. You will need enough capital available to cover royalty percentages and advertising fees. The initial franchise fee grants you the license to run a business using the Microtel by Wyndham brand name and logo. The term of agreement for a Microtel by Wyndham franchisee is typically 20 years, at which point both you and the franchisor will determine if you wish to renew and continue operating the territory.
As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Microtel by Wyndham franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
You'll need to wait until you receive a notification from Microtel by Wyndham that an opportunity to open a new location is available in the territory you want. When opportunity knocks, you may find you can give it a place to stay.
Company Overview
About Microtel by Wyndham
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 1987
- Parent Company
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Leadership
- Geoff Ballotti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1988 (35 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 347 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Microtel by Wyndham franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $6,328,948 - $7,663,645
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Microtel by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Microtel by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41-81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 12-20
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Microtel by Wyndham? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Microtel by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Microtel by Wyndham.
Hampton by Hilton
Moe's Southwest Grill
DoubleTree by Hilton
Pet Wants
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.