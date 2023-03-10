Microtel by Wyndham is a fast-growing economy and budget hospitality franchise brand. Backed by the Wyndham Inn name, Microtel Inns and Suites has a strong performance record since its inception in 1987. The company that began franchising in 1988 also has a record of successful development and sustainable economic growth.

Microtel by Wyndham has inns and suites open worldwide and is constantly looking to expand with new locations. Microtel by Wydnham franchises strive to offer highly satisfactory services to the traveling public at an affordable rate. Microtel by Wyndham provides customers with smart design and award-winning services, over-delivering on guest and owner expectations.

Why You May Want to Start a Microtel by Wyndham Franchise

Franchisees with Microtel by Wyndham have the opportunity to provide travelers with an affordable, restful hotel environment. This may make Microtel by Wyndham the perfect choice for a franchisee who wants to be associated with a well-known name in the hospitality industry without maintaining a luxury hotel.

Though the brand may be better suited to experienced franchisees, Microtel by Wyndham still provides support options. Support includes a toll-free line for phone calls, online support, safety and security measures, intranet platforms, co-op advertising, email marketing, loyalty program apps, and grand opening support. Microtel by Wyndham also offers a few dozens of hours worth of classroom training at regional locations.

What Might Make Microtel by Wyndham a Good Choice?

Microtel by Wyndham constructs all of its inns and suites from scratch for consistency in customer expectations. Among economy hotels, Microtel By Wyndham is the only new construction brand out there. Microtel by Wyndham designed its Moda prototype to be both attractive and efficient to build. Franchisees can operate all-new approved constructions and budget lodging facilities.

Microtel by Wyndham balances budget-friendly prices with gracious accommodations. The hotels are strategically located and equipped with fast, free, secure Wi-Fi. There are also options for different work locations, with either a desk in the hotel room or workstations in the lobby.

How to Open Your Own Microtel by Wyndham Franchise

To be part of the Microtel by Wyndham team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. You will need enough capital available to cover royalty percentages and advertising fees. The initial franchise fee grants you the license to run a business using the Microtel by Wyndham brand name and logo. The term of agreement for a Microtel by Wyndham franchisee is typically 20 years, at which point both you and the franchisor will determine if you wish to renew and continue operating the territory.

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Microtel by Wyndham franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

You'll need to wait until you receive a notification from Microtel by Wyndham that an opportunity to open a new location is available in the territory you want. When opportunity knocks, you may find you can give it a place to stay.