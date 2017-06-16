Want to Buy a Hotel Franchise? Here's What Some of the Big Brands Will Cost You.

Check out the price tags on a Days Inn, a Motel 6 and more.

June 16, 2017 4 min read

How many times have you stayed in a poorly run hotel and thought you could do things better? How many times have you stayed at a great place and wished you could be a part of something like that? Well, you can.

Buying a hotel franchise can be expensive, but it also comes with big potential profits. The five hotel franchises on this list have the sort of brand and network that can help you make the initial investment worth your while.

So, if you've ever been curious about what it'd be like to run your own hotel or motel, check out the slideshow to see five big-name franchises from our Franchise 500 list, ranked from least expensive to most expensive.