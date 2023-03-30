MilliCare's parent company, Milliken & Company, was founded in 1865 by Seth Milliken and William Deering. It has become one of the world's largest textile and chemical manufacturers held privately. Seth Milliken began by producing wool for companies manufacturing clothes, and the company grew from there.

Milliken's research has earned over 5,000 patents worldwide and awards from organizations such as the U.S. Green Building Council and the Carpet and Rug Institute. MilliCare was founded in 1967 in response to clients' complaints that other maintenance companies were draining down their carpets and textiles before they had time to restore them.

MilliCare began franchising in 1996 and has a presence in the United States, Canada, and overseas.

Why You May Want to Start a milliCare Franchise

MilliCare's standard focus is rendering carpet maintenance for businesses to reduce costs, save money, and protect the life of the carpet and environment. The services provided by milliCare have won accolades. MilliCare also gives back to the community, which may have helped the company build a good reputation and acquire satisfied, long-term clients.

Possessing and running a milliCare franchise may be an excellent opportunity for someone looking for a growing business-to-business (B2B) company. A milliCare franchise only needs several salaried employees. While some franchisees have successfully started without doing so, you will ideally run one of the three crucial parts of the business: sales, operations, or service. The other employees will run the other two parts, leaving you with a usual minimum of three employees for your milliCare franchise.

What Might Make a milliCare Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a milliCare franchise, can offer you the chance to become a commercial flooring industry leader in your area.

To be part of the milliCare team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

MilliCare has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help qualified franchisees cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory.

As you decide if opening a milliCare franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a milliCare franchise would do well in your community.

Operating a milliCare franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a milliCare Franchise

Read milliCare's Franchise Disclosure Document to learn more about the approximate startup cost. These costs comprise the initial fee, training expenses, royalties, license, early-stage advertising, name registration, insurance, rent, video surveillance, and more. Additionally, the Franchise Disclosure Document can offer you more information about the market and milliCare's market share when compared to competitors.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the milliCare franchising team questions.