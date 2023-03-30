milliCare
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$114K - $163K
Units as of 2020
61 20% over 3 years
MilliCare's parent company, Milliken & Company, was founded in 1865 by Seth Milliken and William Deering. It has become one of the world's largest textile and chemical manufacturers held privately. Seth Milliken began by producing wool for companies manufacturing clothes, and the company grew from there.

Milliken's research has earned over 5,000 patents worldwide and awards from organizations such as the U.S. Green Building Council and the Carpet and Rug Institute. MilliCare was founded in 1967 in response to clients' complaints that other maintenance companies were draining down their carpets and textiles before they had time to restore them.

MilliCare began franchising in 1996 and has a presence in the United States, Canada, and overseas. 

Why You May Want to Start a milliCare Franchise

MilliCare's standard focus is rendering carpet maintenance for businesses to reduce costs, save money, and protect the life of the carpet and environment. The services provided by milliCare have won accolades. MilliCare also gives back to the community, which may have helped the company build a good reputation and acquire satisfied, long-term clients.

Possessing and running a milliCare franchise may be an excellent opportunity for someone looking for a growing business-to-business (B2B) company. A milliCare franchise only needs several salaried employees. While some franchisees have successfully started without doing so, you will ideally run one of the three crucial parts of the business: sales, operations, or service. The other employees will run the other two parts, leaving you with a usual minimum of three employees for your milliCare franchise.

What Might Make a milliCare Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a milliCare franchise, can offer you the chance to become a commercial flooring industry leader in your area. 

To be part of the milliCare team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

 MilliCare has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help qualified franchisees cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory.

As you decide if opening a milliCare franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a milliCare franchise would do well in your community. 

Operating a milliCare franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a milliCare Franchise

Read milliCare's Franchise Disclosure Document to learn more about the approximate startup cost. These costs comprise the initial fee, training expenses, royalties, license, early-stage advertising, name registration, insurance, rent, video surveillance, and more. Additionally, the Franchise Disclosure Document can offer you more information about the market and milliCare's market share when compared to competitors.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the milliCare franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About milliCare

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Carpet & Upholstery Services, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1967
Parent Company
Milliken & Company
Leadership
Steve Willis, Managing Director
Corporate Address
920 Milliken Rd.
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
61 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a milliCare franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$22,500 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$113,800 - $163,000
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
milliCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where milliCare landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

