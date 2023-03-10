Mold Response Team

Mold Response Team

Mold inspection services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$82K - $91K
Units as of 2021
3 200.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2016, Mold Response Team features a service that provides mold inspection, remediation, and water damage restoration. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company services South Florida and the Palm Beaches but is looking to expand its reach. Mold Response Team offers a comprehensive service that may ensure your family home is a safe and secure place to live in.

Mold Response Team encourages proper cleansing of the family environment and restoring the home to an acceptable condition. For Mold Response Team, a home should be where you breathe clean air and live a full and healthy life. Quality of life is the priority, and mold remediation is the means to achieve this.

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Mold Response Team has opened several franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Mold Response Team Franchise

Potential Mold Response Team franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having experience in the mold remediation industry isn't necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial. Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating operations of the business. Additionally, Mold Response Team also gives exclusive territories to help franchisees grow. 

Opening a Mold Response Team franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Mold Response Team Franchise a Good Choice? 

Mold Response Team is looking to expand while priding itself on a high degree of customer satisfaction. The company works to provide people with the benefits of mold inspection, mold remediation, and water damage restoration and seeks to create a place of purpose, safety, and support. 

To be part of the Mold Response Team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Mold Response Team Franchise

As you decide if opening a Mold Response Team franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Mold Response Team franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Mold Response Team franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Mold Response Team throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Mold Response Team

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Home Inspections, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2016
Leadership
Tal Eilon, CEO
Corporate Address
1101 Holland Dr., #26
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
3 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mold Response Team franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$81,600 - $91,050
Net Worth Requirement
$40,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ad Royalty Fee
$1K/mo.
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Mold Response Team offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
Mold Response Team has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
65 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Mold Response Team? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mold Response Team.

Pirtek

Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
Ranked #105
Request Info

Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
Ranked #25
Request Info

Signal

Private security guard and patrol services
Ranked #98
Learn More

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing