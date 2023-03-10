Founded in 2013, Mosquito Hunters is a mosquito, tick, and flea control franchise serving communities across the country.

The company believes that everyone deserves a mosquito-free summer, and uses all-natural products to keep the pests at bay. Allowing you to enjoy the comfort of your backyard is not Mosquito Hunters' only motivation for what they do. With the Zika virus and other mosquito-transmitted diseases, health concerns over these bugs are a very real thing.

Using synthetic pyrethrins (chrysanthemum derivatives), Mosquito Hunters conducts a multi-week yard treatment. If within the 21 days following the treatment a client is not satisfied, they may receive a respray for free. As a franchisee, you’ll spray residences, commercial spaces, and municipal areas.

Why You May Want to Start a Mosquito Hunters Franchise

If you don’t like mosquitos, you’ll feel right at home with a Mosquito Hunters franchise. You may find that you always have business since mosquitos and ticks come back every year.

Because it's a smaller franchise, Mosquito Hunters gives you personalized support. You’ll have access to the in-house sales team that will set up appointments, close sales, and send quotes and invoices to your clients. By taking out the busy work, you can focus on providing excellent service to your customers. A Mosquito Hunters franchise also has its own territory, allowing for slim to no overlap with other franchisees.

Mosquito Hunters wants franchisees who are excited about owning and running a business, not just excited about the potential growth. You’ll create loyal customers, get your share of a quickly growing industry, and have the chance to work outside. You don’t even have to operate year-round. Mosquito Hunters can be a supplement to your day job, other businesses, or seasonal work.

What Might Make a Mosquito Hunters Franchise a Good Choice?

Multiple times in the past few years, Mosquito Hunters has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Mosquito Hunters team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Mosquito Hunters Franchise

You can open your own Mosquito Hunters franchise in a couple of steps. First, you may need to submit a franchise request form. A franchise representative may contact you to discuss the opportunity further. Next, you may schedule an interactive program review to discuss the Mosquito Hunters business model.

As a potential franchisee, you may receive a copy of the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document. Once you've studied the Franchise Disclosure Document and gotten ready for the big day, the next step is an interview with the CEO. If all works out, you’ll be invited to discovery day and receive formal approval for your franchise.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Mosquito Hunters team. Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Mosquito Hunters franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and training.

As a franchisee, you'll be making those mosquitos watch out as you hunt down those bugs in no time.