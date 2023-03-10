Signing out of account, Standby...
Mosquito HuntersMosquito, tick, and flea control
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#497 Ranked #292 last year
- Initial investment
-
$99K - $116K
- Units as of 2022
-
133 111.1% over 3 years
Founded in 2013, Mosquito Hunters is a mosquito, tick, and flea control franchise serving communities across the country.
The company believes that everyone deserves a mosquito-free summer, and uses all-natural products to keep the pests at bay. Allowing you to enjoy the comfort of your backyard is not Mosquito Hunters' only motivation for what they do. With the Zika virus and other mosquito-transmitted diseases, health concerns over these bugs are a very real thing.
Using synthetic pyrethrins (chrysanthemum derivatives), Mosquito Hunters conducts a multi-week yard treatment. If within the 21 days following the treatment a client is not satisfied, they may receive a respray for free. As a franchisee, you’ll spray residences, commercial spaces, and municipal areas.
Why You May Want to Start a Mosquito Hunters Franchise
If you don’t like mosquitos, you’ll feel right at home with a Mosquito Hunters franchise. You may find that you always have business since mosquitos and ticks come back every year.
Because it's a smaller franchise, Mosquito Hunters gives you personalized support. You’ll have access to the in-house sales team that will set up appointments, close sales, and send quotes and invoices to your clients. By taking out the busy work, you can focus on providing excellent service to your customers. A Mosquito Hunters franchise also has its own territory, allowing for slim to no overlap with other franchisees.
Mosquito Hunters wants franchisees who are excited about owning and running a business, not just excited about the potential growth. You’ll create loyal customers, get your share of a quickly growing industry, and have the chance to work outside. You don’t even have to operate year-round. Mosquito Hunters can be a supplement to your day job, other businesses, or seasonal work.
What Might Make a Mosquito Hunters Franchise a Good Choice?
Multiple times in the past few years, Mosquito Hunters has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Mosquito Hunters team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Mosquito Hunters Franchise
You can open your own Mosquito Hunters franchise in a couple of steps. First, you may need to submit a franchise request form. A franchise representative may contact you to discuss the opportunity further. Next, you may schedule an interactive program review to discuss the Mosquito Hunters business model.
As a potential franchisee, you may receive a copy of the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document. Once you've studied the Franchise Disclosure Document and gotten ready for the big day, the next step is an interview with the CEO. If all works out, you’ll be invited to discovery day and receive formal approval for your franchise.
Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Mosquito Hunters team. Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Mosquito Hunters franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and training.
As a franchisee, you'll be making those mosquitos watch out as you hunt down those bugs in no time.
Company Overview
About Mosquito Hunters
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Pest Control, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- Happinest
- Leadership
- Andy Fuller, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
142 Hwy. 34
Holmdel, NJ 07733
More from Mosquito Hunters

About Us

Outdoor pest control is experiencing lightning fast growth and Mosquito Hunters franchise owners are buzzing with excitement. We are poised to grow rapidly nationwide and have prime markets available today for development. Veteran, first responder and minority discounts also available. If you are looking for a prosperous bolt-on or a flexible full-time business with a strong recurring revenue stream and fabulous retention rates, look no further.
The outdoor pest control industry is a high growth market, and Mosquito Hunters combines strong branding and best-in-class systems to give our Franchise Owners the ability to grow rapidly.
As health concerns surrounding mosquitoes continue to grow, especially with recent news of the Zika and West Nile Virus, the need for mosquito control becomes ever more apparent.
That’s where we come in. Mosquito Hunters makes mosquito control affordable, effective, and environmentally-responsible too. By focusing on building client relationships, we provide mosquito control services guaranteed by our Client Happiness Promise.
For owners, we provide corporate driven lead generation, a national sales and support call center to help you manage growth and give you the ability to run an office from your home to help manage overhead and cut down fixed cost. There has never been a better time to start your own Mosquito Hunters franchise than right now!
Both residential and commercial locations are investing in enhancing their outdoor living areas. Our goal is to help our customers take their yards back with environmentally-responsible treatments. We are always pet and kid friendly, but never mosquito, tick and flea friendly! Take advantage of prime open territories today and start taking control of your future.
As a Mosquito Hunter franchisee, you have a wide array of possible customers including:
- Home Owners
- HOA’s
- Apartment/Condo Complexes
- Open-air restaurants
- Parks/Playgrounds
- Hotels
- Outdoor Events
- Retirement Communities
- Daycares
- Golf Courses
- Schools
- Municipalities
Start your own business with extensive training and support from an experienced team with a track record of building a highly successful national home services brand that is now a "household name." Mosquito Hunters provides a service that improves the quality of life for people in your community by allowing them to enjoy their yards and eliminating the worry of mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks. Mosquito Hunters offers a tremendous opportunity for those looking to build a successful, recession-resistant and recurring revenue business in the booming multi-billion-dollar pest control industry.
Top 10 Reasons Why Mosquito Hunters is the Right Business Investment
As one of the hottest new franchise opportunities in America, successful individuals like you choose Mosquito Hunters for business ownership for various reasons:
- • Exploding outdoor pest control market driven by an increased concern surrounding mosquito-borne illnesses
- • Low investment opportunity
- • Extensive training and support
- • $10,000 discount for Veterans, First Responders & Minorities
- • Home-based business offers personal, professional, and financial flexibility
- • Recurring revenue business offers long-range profit potential
- • World class branding and marketing makes Mosquito Hunters inherently memorable
- • In-house sales center to close new customer sales for franchise owners
- • State-of-the-art customer service and back office management system
- • Well-funded franchisor poised for rapid growth nationwide
Ideal Candidate
We're looking for franchise partners who are motivated and ready to make a commitment to their future and the future of Mosquito Hunters.
This is a great opportunity for someone looking to add a home-based or seasonal business to their portfolio as well as someone with customer service experience looking to bring a much-needed offering to their community.
The ideal candidate for Mosquito Hunters is energetic with strong interpersonal skills. We are looking for business minded individuals that appreciate rapid response, superior customer service and have a passion to make their community a safer and healthier place to live.
Mosquito Hunters exists to help our residential & commercial clients enjoy their leisure time more by keeping the mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks at bay. With Mosquito Hunters, you can build a business based on providing a service that improves the quality of life for people and pets in your community, utilizing both all-natural and synthetic products - again and again and again. We strive to protect families, businesses, and communities from these “equal opportunity” pests.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 60
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 133 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mosquito Hunters franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $99,187 - $116,187
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $60,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $10,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Mosquito Hunters has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 26 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Mosquito Hunters landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Mosquito Hunters ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
