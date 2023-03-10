Mr. Handyman, a residential and commercial repair and maintenance company, opened in 2000 and began franchising the same year. It strives to earn a solid reputation for customer satisfaction. Mr. Handyman gives franchisees the chance to gather teams of construction and repair experts in more than 225 locations across the U.S. Mr. Handyman provides solutions for thousands of clients, including baby boomers, maintenance-minded homeowners, and coming-of-age millennials.

Mr. Handyman may be considered to be a one-of-a-kind franchise that provides premium home and business improvement services. You can join franchisees who enjoy having the freedom to be bosses without having to start their home remodeling and maintenance business from scratch.

Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Handyman Franchise

As a Mr. Handyman franchisee, you may find sales and operations enhanced since you will likely be part of an already recognized franchise. Customers may trust this brand as the home improvement leader, looking to it for repair and maintenance solutions.

You may be able to take pride in the contribution you're offering your community since you're providing services where privacy and security are a primary concern. Your designated territory is etched out and readied for your business, alongside registered trademarks for your protection and a four-pillar system of comprehensive marketing.

By operating a Mr. Handyman franchise, you'll have the chance to take advantage of their home service business model that strives to consist of cutting-edge software to improve sustainability. The franchisor will likely provide ongoing support, alongside coaching for the first year of business, by a top-rated franchise consultant.

What Might Make a Mr. Handyman Franchise a Good Choice?

Mr. Handyman is an industry leader, capitalizing on the growing demand for secure, reliable, and transparent handyman services. This franchise is in a niche that may grow with the revival of the housing market, and the franchisor is known to offer useful business tools and resources.

To be part of the Mr. Handyman team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.

Your location may be able to be in many locations since the franchisor has a wide-open territory available for the right candidate. With a Mr. Handyman franchise, you may be able to choose hours that allow you to make time for family, as services are not offered at night, during weekends, or holidays.

How to Open a Mr. Handyman Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if opening a Mr. Handyman franchise is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Mr. Handyman team.

If you invest in a Mr. Handyman franchise, the franchisor will offer training and assistance with the grand opening of your new location. Get all of the even and odd jobs done and submit an inquiry form for Mr. Handyman!