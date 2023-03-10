Signing out of account, Standby...
Mr. Handyman, a residential and commercial repair and maintenance company, opened in 2000 and began franchising the same year. It strives to earn a solid reputation for customer satisfaction. Mr. Handyman gives franchisees the chance to gather teams of construction and repair experts in more than 225 locations across the U.S. Mr. Handyman provides solutions for thousands of clients, including baby boomers, maintenance-minded homeowners, and coming-of-age millennials.
Mr. Handyman may be considered to be a one-of-a-kind franchise that provides premium home and business improvement services. You can join franchisees who enjoy having the freedom to be bosses without having to start their home remodeling and maintenance business from scratch.
Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Handyman Franchise
As a Mr. Handyman franchisee, you may find sales and operations enhanced since you will likely be part of an already recognized franchise. Customers may trust this brand as the home improvement leader, looking to it for repair and maintenance solutions.
You may be able to take pride in the contribution you're offering your community since you're providing services where privacy and security are a primary concern. Your designated territory is etched out and readied for your business, alongside registered trademarks for your protection and a four-pillar system of comprehensive marketing.
By operating a Mr. Handyman franchise, you'll have the chance to take advantage of their home service business model that strives to consist of cutting-edge software to improve sustainability. The franchisor will likely provide ongoing support, alongside coaching for the first year of business, by a top-rated franchise consultant.
What Might Make a Mr. Handyman Franchise a Good Choice?
Mr. Handyman is an industry leader, capitalizing on the growing demand for secure, reliable, and transparent handyman services. This franchise is in a niche that may grow with the revival of the housing market, and the franchisor is known to offer useful business tools and resources.
To be part of the Mr. Handyman team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.
Your location may be able to be in many locations since the franchisor has a wide-open territory available for the right candidate. With a Mr. Handyman franchise, you may be able to choose hours that allow you to make time for family, as services are not offered at night, during weekends, or holidays.
How to Open a Mr. Handyman Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if opening a Mr. Handyman franchise is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Mr. Handyman team.
If you invest in a Mr. Handyman franchise, the franchisor will offer training and assistance with the grand opening of your new location. Get all of the even and odd jobs done and submit an inquiry form for Mr. Handyman!
Company Overview
About Mr. Handyman
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 2000
- Parent Company
- Neighborly
- Leadership
- Jeffrey Palla, Brand President
- Corporate Address
-
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2000 (23 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 319 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mr. Handyman franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $117,500 - $154,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off minimum franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Mr. Handyman has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 2-3 days
- Classroom Training
- 34-41 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
