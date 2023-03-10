Mr. Handyman
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#236 Ranked #286 last year
Initial investment
$118K - $154K
Units as of 2022
319 38.1% over 3 years
Mr. Handyman, a residential and commercial repair and maintenance company, opened in 2000 and began franchising the same year. It strives to earn a solid reputation for customer satisfaction. Mr. Handyman gives franchisees the chance to gather teams of construction and repair experts in more than 225 locations across the U.S. Mr. Handyman provides solutions for thousands of clients, including baby boomers, maintenance-minded homeowners, and coming-of-age millennials. 

Mr. Handyman may be considered to be a one-of-a-kind franchise that provides premium home and business improvement services. You can join franchisees who enjoy having the freedom to be bosses without having to start their home remodeling and maintenance business from scratch. 

Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Handyman Franchise

As a Mr. Handyman franchisee, you may find sales and operations enhanced since you will likely be part of an already recognized franchise. Customers may trust this brand as the home improvement leader, looking to it for repair and maintenance solutions. 

You may be able to take pride in the contribution you're offering your community since you're providing services where privacy and security are a primary concern. Your designated territory is etched out and readied for your business, alongside registered trademarks for your protection and a four-pillar system of comprehensive marketing. 

By operating a Mr. Handyman franchise, you'll have the chance to take advantage of their home service business model that strives to consist of cutting-edge software to improve sustainability. The franchisor will likely provide ongoing support, alongside coaching for the first year of business, by a top-rated franchise consultant. 

What Might Make a Mr. Handyman Franchise a Good Choice?

Mr. Handyman is an industry leader, capitalizing on the growing demand for secure, reliable, and transparent handyman services. This franchise is in a niche that may grow with the revival of the housing market, and the franchisor is known to offer useful business tools and resources. 

To be part of the Mr. Handyman team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. 

Your location may be able to be in many locations since the franchisor has a wide-open territory available for the right candidate. With a Mr. Handyman franchise, you may be able to choose hours that allow you to make time for family, as services are not offered at night, during weekends, or holidays.  

How to Open a Mr. Handyman Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if opening a Mr. Handyman franchise is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Mr. Handyman team.

If you invest in a Mr. Handyman franchise, the franchisor will offer training and assistance with the grand opening of your new location. Get all of the even and odd jobs done and submit an inquiry form for Mr. Handyman!

Company Overview

About Mr. Handyman

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Building & Remodeling, Building Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Jeffrey Palla, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
319 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mr. Handyman franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,900
Initial Investment
$117,500 - $154,100
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off minimum franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mr. Handyman has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2-3 days
Classroom Training
34-41 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mr. Handyman landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mr. Handyman ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #236 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #114 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #144 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #51 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

