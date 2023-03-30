Mr. Paint and Puff

Painting events
Initial investment
$60K - $83K
Units as of 2021
1
Mr. Paint and Puff is a company that blends the art experience with relaxation and fun. Mr. Paint and Puff may be a good place for customers to take art classes and unleash their creativity while socializing.

Founded in 2019 by James Ernest Green, Mr. Paint and Puff strives to make the creation of masterpieces a dream come true for all. By giving customers an apron, easel, canvas, brushes, paint, and an instructor for guidance, Mr. Paint and Puff is attempting to change the meaning of relaxation.

Customers may love Mr. Paint and Puff for its unique social experience where they can enjoy a glass of wine while working on canvas. The Mr. Paint and Puff experience is a great way to unwind and discover a new side of life and art for friends and strangers alike.

Why You May Want To Start a Mr. Paint and Puff Franchise

If you love art and see the world through color, Mr. Paint and Puff could be an excellent franchise for you. Franchisees will be expected to hold parties for customers to color canvases and create pieces they love.

Franchisees do not need to be professional painters, but a passion for creativity may be advantageous. Customers might connect better to individuals who see the world differently and challenge them to create paintings that express their deepest desires.

What Might Make a Mr. Paint and Puff Franchise a Good Choice?

The paint and sip industry is steady and, with a focus on group painting lessons, may be on its way to becoming a popular leisure activity. Mr. Paint and Puff is part of this industry and could become a popular destination for DIY fun-lovers.

On ordinary days, running a Mr. Paint and Puff franchise would be characterized by holding private parties for groups of 15 or more painters at a time. Great communication and planning skills are vital to facilitating events and ensuring that events run smoothly for customers.

How To Open a Mr. Paint and Puff Franchise

To be part of the Mr. Paint and Puff team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Mr. Paint and Puff is dedicated to helping communities rediscover the beauty of art, and their diligence extends to franchisees. The brand may prepare you with training on conducting classes, scheduling appointments, and creating interactive classes for customers.

As you decide if opening a Mr. Paint and Puff franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Mr. Paint & Puff franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Mr. Paint and Puff

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios
Founded
2019
Leadership
James Ernest Green, CEO
Corporate Address
2200 W. Century Blvd., #47534
Los Angeles, CA 90047

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mr. Paint and Puff franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$59,550 - $82,700
Net Worth Requirement
$20,000
Cash Requirement
$20,000
Royalty Fee
3-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mr. Paint and Puff has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
14.5 hours
Classroom Training
12.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
