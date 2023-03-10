MyFitness Butler

MyFitness Butler

Mobile personal training
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$57K - $84K
Units as of 2020
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

The future of fitness may have arrived with MyFitness Butler’s mobile gyms brought straight to your door. Based in Powell, Ohio, MyFitness Butler offers a plethora of options to implement, teach, and empower a healthy lifestyle.

From at-home personal training, corporate wellness, event experiences, boot camps, and virtual classes, MyFitness Butler may offer a program for everyone at every level. Former competitive athlete and fitness trainer Eric Sulzer opened MyFitness Butler in 2015 and began franchising the concept in 2019.

Why You Should Start a MyFitness Butler Franchise

MyFitness Butler is looking for franchisees who are passionate about health, want to help others achieve goals, and willing to tear down barriers to brand growth. The ideal MyFitness Butler franchisee is resourceful, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a MyFitness Butler location may be a good idea.

In addition to these qualities, a MyFitness Butler franchisee understands marketing, sales, and team development. Building a community and bringing people together is of the utmost importance, as is overcoming the fear that stops you from trying something new in order to inspire the same excellence in others. 

The MyFitness Butler mobile system may allow for a flexible schedule, helping you to ensure that health and training routine remains a top priority in clients’ busy lives.

What Makes a MyFitness Butler Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a MyFitness Butler franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

The potential responsibilities of a MyFitness Butler franchisee include engaging with customers and clients, developing marketing strategies, and overseeing day-to-day operations. MyFitness Butler is designed for individuals who don’t want a typical gym setting, are uncomfortable working out in public, or looking to shake things up with a unique at-home work-out.

To be part of the MyFitness Butler franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How to Open a MyFitness Butler Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with MyFitness Butler, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a MyFitness Butler franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the team any questions.

MyFitness Butler provides franchisees with an arsenal of tools from pre-opening training, operation and maintenance manuals, business management software, and ongoing assistance. It's time to help others get in shape and be their best.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a MyFitness Butler franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About MyFitness Butler

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2015
Leadership
Eric Sulzer, Owner
Corporate Address
3982 Powell Rd., #326
Powell, OH 43065
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
1
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a MyFitness Butler franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$56,550 - $84,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
22 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like MyFitness Butler? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to MyFitness Butler.

Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing
Ranked #56
Request Info

Crunch

Fitness centers
Ranked #43
Learn More

Row House

Indoor rowing classes
Request Info

Sport Clips

Men's sports-themed hair salons
Ranked #24
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing