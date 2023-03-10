Signing out of account, Standby...
The future of fitness may have arrived with MyFitness Butler’s mobile gyms brought straight to your door. Based in Powell, Ohio, MyFitness Butler offers a plethora of options to implement, teach, and empower a healthy lifestyle.
From at-home personal training, corporate wellness, event experiences, boot camps, and virtual classes, MyFitness Butler may offer a program for everyone at every level. Former competitive athlete and fitness trainer Eric Sulzer opened MyFitness Butler in 2015 and began franchising the concept in 2019.
Why You Should Start a MyFitness Butler Franchise
MyFitness Butler is looking for franchisees who are passionate about health, want to help others achieve goals, and willing to tear down barriers to brand growth. The ideal MyFitness Butler franchisee is resourceful, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a MyFitness Butler location may be a good idea.
In addition to these qualities, a MyFitness Butler franchisee understands marketing, sales, and team development. Building a community and bringing people together is of the utmost importance, as is overcoming the fear that stops you from trying something new in order to inspire the same excellence in others.
The MyFitness Butler mobile system may allow for a flexible schedule, helping you to ensure that health and training routine remains a top priority in clients’ busy lives.
What Makes a MyFitness Butler Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a MyFitness Butler franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
The potential responsibilities of a MyFitness Butler franchisee include engaging with customers and clients, developing marketing strategies, and overseeing day-to-day operations. MyFitness Butler is designed for individuals who don’t want a typical gym setting, are uncomfortable working out in public, or looking to shake things up with a unique at-home work-out.
To be part of the MyFitness Butler franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
How to Open a MyFitness Butler Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with MyFitness Butler, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a MyFitness Butler franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the team any questions.
MyFitness Butler provides franchisees with an arsenal of tools from pre-opening training, operation and maintenance manuals, business management software, and ongoing assistance. It's time to help others get in shape and be their best.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a MyFitness Butler franchise.
Company Overview
About MyFitness Butler
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a MyFitness Butler franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
- Initial Investment
- $56,550 - $84,000
Initial Investment
$56,550 - $84,000
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Royalty Fee
7%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Term of Agreement
10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 22 hours
- Classroom Training
- 18 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
