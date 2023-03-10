Nailed It DIY

Nailed It DIY was born out of a chance encounter by two creative women with a need in their local church. In 2014, Shannon Evans was just another ordinary mum who loved to do DIY projects. That is, until a local church approached her and requested that she help a group of women complete a DIY project for their homes. And that is how this novel business idea was born.

Shannon called up her best friend Misty Grant and soon their notebooks were filled with ideas to make their DIY passion a business. Soon enough, they created a workshop where they could work from. Nailed It DIY held their first class in September 2014, and by 2018, they had started franchising. 

Want to be part of this creative franchise? Find out how below.

Why You May Want To Start a Nailed It DIY Franchise

Nailed It DIY may offer a unique experience for creative folks of all ages to express their creativity. All the tools needed may be provided in the different workshops available throughout the United States. 

To become a franchisee, you should be a creative person willing to interact with people daily. You should also have a keen business sense to help you scale up your business. Nailed It DIY has a community spirit, so if you are eager to be part of a vibrant, creative community, this may just be the opportunity for you.

What Might Make a Nailed It DIY Franchise a Good Choice? 

Opening a Nailed It DIY franchise may be a good opportunity if you are a craftsy individual looking to open a business with a turnkey business model. Nailed It DIY was born out of an idea by two women who remain a huge part of the franchise, potentially giving it a family feel.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Nailed It DIY franchising team questions.

How To Open a Nailed It DIY Franchise

To be part of the Nailed It DIY franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Nailed It DIY brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Nailed It DIY franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Nailed It DIY franchise.

Company Overview

About Nailed It DIY

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2014
Leadership
Shannon Evans, Owner/Founder
Corporate Address
139 E. Main St.
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
18 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nailed It DIY franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$23,500
Initial Investment
$60,200 - $135,200
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Nailed It DIY has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
