Nailed It DIY was born out of a chance encounter by two creative women with a need in their local church. In 2014, Shannon Evans was just another ordinary mum who loved to do DIY projects. That is, until a local church approached her and requested that she help a group of women complete a DIY project for their homes. And that is how this novel business idea was born.

Shannon called up her best friend Misty Grant and soon their notebooks were filled with ideas to make their DIY passion a business. Soon enough, they created a workshop where they could work from. Nailed It DIY held their first class in September 2014, and by 2018, they had started franchising.

Want to be part of this creative franchise? Find out how below.

Why You May Want To Start a Nailed It DIY Franchise

Nailed It DIY may offer a unique experience for creative folks of all ages to express their creativity. All the tools needed may be provided in the different workshops available throughout the United States.

To become a franchisee, you should be a creative person willing to interact with people daily. You should also have a keen business sense to help you scale up your business. Nailed It DIY has a community spirit, so if you are eager to be part of a vibrant, creative community, this may just be the opportunity for you.

What Might Make a Nailed It DIY Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Nailed It DIY franchise may be a good opportunity if you are a craftsy individual looking to open a business with a turnkey business model. Nailed It DIY was born out of an idea by two women who remain a huge part of the franchise, potentially giving it a family feel.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Nailed It DIY franchising team questions.

How To Open a Nailed It DIY Franchise

To be part of the Nailed It DIY franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Nailed It DIY brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Nailed It DIY franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Nailed It DIY franchise.