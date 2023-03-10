Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$60K - $135K
- Units as of 2020
-
18 800.0% over 3 years
Nailed It DIY was born out of a chance encounter by two creative women with a need in their local church. In 2014, Shannon Evans was just another ordinary mum who loved to do DIY projects. That is, until a local church approached her and requested that she help a group of women complete a DIY project for their homes. And that is how this novel business idea was born.
Shannon called up her best friend Misty Grant and soon their notebooks were filled with ideas to make their DIY passion a business. Soon enough, they created a workshop where they could work from. Nailed It DIY held their first class in September 2014, and by 2018, they had started franchising.
Want to be part of this creative franchise? Find out how below.
Why You May Want To Start a Nailed It DIY Franchise
Nailed It DIY may offer a unique experience for creative folks of all ages to express their creativity. All the tools needed may be provided in the different workshops available throughout the United States.
To become a franchisee, you should be a creative person willing to interact with people daily. You should also have a keen business sense to help you scale up your business. Nailed It DIY has a community spirit, so if you are eager to be part of a vibrant, creative community, this may just be the opportunity for you.
What Might Make a Nailed It DIY Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Nailed It DIY franchise may be a good opportunity if you are a craftsy individual looking to open a business with a turnkey business model. Nailed It DIY was born out of an idea by two women who remain a huge part of the franchise, potentially giving it a family feel.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Nailed It DIY franchising team questions.
How To Open a Nailed It DIY Franchise
To be part of the Nailed It DIY franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Nailed It DIY brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Nailed It DIY franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Nailed It DIY franchise.
Company Overview
About Nailed It DIY
- Industry
- Recreation
- Related Categories
- DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2014
- Leadership
- Shannon Evans, Owner/Founder
- Corporate Address
-
139 E. Main St.
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 18 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nailed It DIY franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $23,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $60,200 - $135,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Nailed It DIY has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 48 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Nailed It DIY? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
