National Property Inspections offers prospective buyers and interested parties services related to commercial and residential inspections. The brand is headquartered in Omaha, New Brunswick, Canada, and is generally known as a house inspection company.
Founded in 1987 by Roland Bates, National Property Inspections has expanded its reach with over one dozen locations in Canada, as well as over 200 in the U.S. The company has been franchising for decades, offering customers quality home inspections.
Why You May Want to Start a National Property Inspections Franchise
Demand for commercial real estate inspections is growing. National Property Inspections offers inspection services to residential and commercial homes, unlike some other home inspection companies. This double service provides a competitive advantage over other inspection companies.
The National Property Inspections marketing coaches offer continuous support to you once you own a franchise. At no cost, they provide national advertising and promotions to their franchisees. Every week, their technical field support calls you to answer your questions related to inspections.
What Might Make National Property Inspections a Good Choice?
To be part of the National Property Inspections team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment, including franchise fees, organization membership, vehicle signage, advertising, insurance, accounting, licenses, and more.
National Property Inspections has partnered with third-party sources in order to offer franchisees financial help with the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment finance, inventory finance, and payroll.
The initial franchise term length is ten years for a National Property Inspections franchise. Franchisees willing to extend the contract may renew for additional periods of ten years. National Property Inspections prescribes all products and services offered by the franchisees as part of the franchise. Naturally, franchisees cannot associate themselves with a business competitor of their National Property Inspections franchise.
How to Start a National Property Inspections Franchise
As you decide if you want to open a National Property Inspections franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Once you are sure that you want to open a National Property Inspections franchise, you'll want to request an information kit. This franchise kit contains information about the estimated startup costs and what to expect as a franchisee.
The executives at National Property Inspections may give you a call to review your requirements and the available territories. If you decide that you still have interests in the investment, the company will send you the Franchise Disclosure Document. Once you understand the terms and both parties agree to partner, you may sign the franchise agreement, and you can get started with the process of opening your National Property Inspections franchise.
Before opening day, National Property Inspections will offer training to both you and your employees. The franchisor will run advertisements for your business in your local area to drum up your first customers. Finally, it will be time to present your new franchise to the public.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1987 (36 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 223 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a National Property Inspections franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $34,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $40,600 - $49,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- National Property Inspections has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 113 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
