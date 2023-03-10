National Property Inspections

National Property Inspections

Home and commercial property inspections
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#336 Ranked #244 last year
Initial investment
$41K - $49K
Units as of 2022
223 3.7% over 3 years
National Property Inspections offers prospective buyers and interested parties services related to commercial and residential inspections. The brand is headquartered in Omaha, New Brunswick, Canada, and is generally known as a house inspection company.

Founded in 1987 by Roland Bates, National Property Inspections has expanded its reach with over one dozen locations in Canada, as well as over 200 in the U.S. The company has been franchising for decades, offering customers quality home inspections. 

Why You May Want to Start a National Property Inspections Franchise

Demand for commercial real estate inspections is growing. National Property Inspections offers inspection services to residential and commercial homes, unlike some other home inspection companies. This double service provides a competitive advantage over other inspection companies. 

The National Property Inspections marketing coaches offer continuous support to you once you own a franchise. At no cost, they provide national advertising and promotions to their franchisees. Every week, their technical field support calls you to answer your questions related to inspections. 

What Might Make National Property Inspections a Good Choice?

To be part of the National Property Inspections team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment, including franchise fees, organization membership, vehicle signage, advertising, insurance, accounting, licenses, and more.

National Property Inspections has partnered with third-party sources in order to offer franchisees financial help with the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment finance, inventory finance, and payroll.

The initial franchise term length is ten years for a National Property Inspections franchise. Franchisees willing to extend the contract may renew for additional periods of ten years. National Property Inspections prescribes all products and services offered by the franchisees as part of the franchise. Naturally, franchisees cannot associate themselves with a business competitor of their National Property Inspections franchise.

How to Start a National Property Inspections Franchise

As you decide if you want to open a National Property Inspections franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Once you are sure that you want to open a National Property Inspections franchise, you'll want to request an information kit. This franchise kit contains information about the estimated startup costs and what to expect as a franchisee.

The executives at National Property Inspections may give you a call to review your requirements and the available territories. If you decide that you still have interests in the investment, the company will send you the Franchise Disclosure Document. Once you understand the terms and both parties agree to partner, you may sign the franchise agreement, and you can get started with the process of opening your National Property Inspections franchise.

Before opening day, National Property Inspections will offer training to both you and your employees. The franchisor will run advertisements for your business in your local area to drum up your first customers. Finally, it will be time to present your new franchise to the public.

Company Overview

About National Property Inspections

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Home Inspections
Founded
1987
Parent Company
National Property Inspections Inc.
Leadership
David Stamper, President & CFO
Corporate Address
9375 Burt, #201
Omaha, NE 68114
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
223 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a National Property Inspections franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$34,900
Initial Investment
$40,600 - $49,400
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
National Property Inspections has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
113 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where National Property Inspections landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where National Property Inspections ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #336 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #69 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #18 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #61 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

