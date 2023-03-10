National Property Inspections offers prospective buyers and interested parties services related to commercial and residential inspections. The brand is headquartered in Omaha, New Brunswick, Canada, and is generally known as a house inspection company.

Founded in 1987 by Roland Bates, National Property Inspections has expanded its reach with over one dozen locations in Canada, as well as over 200 in the U.S. The company has been franchising for decades, offering customers quality home inspections.

Why You May Want to Start a National Property Inspections Franchise

Demand for commercial real estate inspections is growing. National Property Inspections offers inspection services to residential and commercial homes, unlike some other home inspection companies. This double service provides a competitive advantage over other inspection companies.

The National Property Inspections marketing coaches offer continuous support to you once you own a franchise. At no cost, they provide national advertising and promotions to their franchisees. Every week, their technical field support calls you to answer your questions related to inspections.

What Might Make National Property Inspections a Good Choice?

To be part of the National Property Inspections team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment, including franchise fees, organization membership, vehicle signage, advertising, insurance, accounting, licenses, and more.

National Property Inspections has partnered with third-party sources in order to offer franchisees financial help with the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment finance, inventory finance, and payroll.

The initial franchise term length is ten years for a National Property Inspections franchise. Franchisees willing to extend the contract may renew for additional periods of ten years. National Property Inspections prescribes all products and services offered by the franchisees as part of the franchise. Naturally, franchisees cannot associate themselves with a business competitor of their National Property Inspections franchise.

How to Start a National Property Inspections Franchise

As you decide if you want to open a National Property Inspections franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Once you are sure that you want to open a National Property Inspections franchise, you'll want to request an information kit. This franchise kit contains information about the estimated startup costs and what to expect as a franchisee.

The executives at National Property Inspections may give you a call to review your requirements and the available territories. If you decide that you still have interests in the investment, the company will send you the Franchise Disclosure Document. Once you understand the terms and both parties agree to partner, you may sign the franchise agreement, and you can get started with the process of opening your National Property Inspections franchise.

Before opening day, National Property Inspections will offer training to both you and your employees. The franchisor will run advertisements for your business in your local area to drum up your first customers. Finally, it will be time to present your new franchise to the public.