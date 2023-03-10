NaturaLawn of America

Organic-based lawn care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #417 last year
Initial investment
$58K - $123K
Units as of 2022
95 4.4% over 3 years
NaturaLawn of America began its operation in 1987 as an organic-based lawn care company. In 1989, the company began to franchise. NaturaLawn of America deploys organic-based fertilization together with an integrated pest management system. Its natural lawn care system comprises a proprietary line of organic lawn care products and offers business opportunities to franchisees. 

Beecher Smith and Philip Catron are the founders of NaturaLawn of America. Removing the use of pesticides and chemical treatments on lawns, NaturaLawn of America's approach keeps the lawn's soil in a good state and uses natural pest prevention methods. NaturaLawn of America has over 80 franchise locations in more than 20 states, providing services to over 93,000 customers. 

What You May Want to Start a NaturaLawn of America Franchise

NaturaLawn of America provides franchisees with extensive classroom and field training, proprietary natural organic-based fertilizers, technical expertise, on-site field training, marketing, promotional materials, and national buying programs, among others.

Franchisees may also receive more business opportunities by offering mosquito and tick control services to customers under the Mosquito Ranger and Tick Ranger brand, which is part of the NaturaLawn of America family. 

As you make your decision concerning whether to franchise with NaturaLawn of America, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research NaturaLawn of America and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

What Might Make a NaturaLawn of America a Good Choice?

Franchisees will want to make sure they have enough capital available to cover potential franchise fees. Fees will include a franchise fee and royalty fees. An initial investment range may help to pay for equipment, employees, payroll, etc. Franchisees may also need to meet the terms of a NaturaLawn of America set liquid capital and net worth threshold.

Franchisees may receive over 50 hours of on the job training to get used to the NaturaLawn of America business. Franchisees will also receive intensive classroom training. 

Each franchise is given an exclusive, protected territory that is typically between 50,000 to 70,000 single-family homes to service. Franchisees benefit from high customer retention, as the average customer remains in business with NaturaLawn of America for over six years, with 85% of customers continuing their service each year. Customers report that they love that their weed-free lawns are green and free of chemicals. 

How Do You Open a NaturaLawn of America Franchise?

Potential franchisees can inquire about franchising with NaturaLawn of America. After the initial inquiry, a franchise representative may share the company Franchise Disclosure Document and more about the franchise opportunity. 

An ideal franchisee for NaturaLawn of America is someone who has previous sales and/or management experience. Extensive entrepreneurial experience and a desire and dedication to customers are also ideal for candidates.

If you are chosen to move forward with NaturaLawn of America, you may visit company headquarters in Frederick, Maryland to learn more about the opportunity and see a franchise in action. If a franchise is awarded, an opening date will be set, and training can begin. 

Company Overview

About NaturaLawn of America

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
1987
Parent Company
NaturaLawn of America
Leadership
Philip E. Catron, President
Corporate Address
1 E. Church St.
Frederick, MD 21701
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
95 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a NaturaLawn of America franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$9,500 - $29,500
Initial Investment
$57,500 - $122,650
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-9%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
NaturaLawn of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
51-90 hours
Classroom Training
24-40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like NaturaLawn of America? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where NaturaLawn of America landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where NaturaLawn of America ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #70 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

