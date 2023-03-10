Signing out of account, Standby...
NaturaLawn of America began its operation in 1987 as an organic-based lawn care company. In 1989, the company began to franchise. NaturaLawn of America deploys organic-based fertilization together with an integrated pest management system. Its natural lawn care system comprises a proprietary line of organic lawn care products and offers business opportunities to franchisees.
Beecher Smith and Philip Catron are the founders of NaturaLawn of America. Removing the use of pesticides and chemical treatments on lawns, NaturaLawn of America's approach keeps the lawn's soil in a good state and uses natural pest prevention methods. NaturaLawn of America has over 80 franchise locations in more than 20 states, providing services to over 93,000 customers.
What You May Want to Start a NaturaLawn of America Franchise
NaturaLawn of America provides franchisees with extensive classroom and field training, proprietary natural organic-based fertilizers, technical expertise, on-site field training, marketing, promotional materials, and national buying programs, among others.
Franchisees may also receive more business opportunities by offering mosquito and tick control services to customers under the Mosquito Ranger and Tick Ranger brand, which is part of the NaturaLawn of America family.
As you make your decision concerning whether to franchise with NaturaLawn of America, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research NaturaLawn of America and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
What Might Make a NaturaLawn of America a Good Choice?
Franchisees will want to make sure they have enough capital available to cover potential franchise fees. Fees will include a franchise fee and royalty fees. An initial investment range may help to pay for equipment, employees, payroll, etc. Franchisees may also need to meet the terms of a NaturaLawn of America set liquid capital and net worth threshold.
Franchisees may receive over 50 hours of on the job training to get used to the NaturaLawn of America business. Franchisees will also receive intensive classroom training.
Each franchise is given an exclusive, protected territory that is typically between 50,000 to 70,000 single-family homes to service. Franchisees benefit from high customer retention, as the average customer remains in business with NaturaLawn of America for over six years, with 85% of customers continuing their service each year. Customers report that they love that their weed-free lawns are green and free of chemicals.
How Do You Open a NaturaLawn of America Franchise?
Potential franchisees can inquire about franchising with NaturaLawn of America. After the initial inquiry, a franchise representative may share the company Franchise Disclosure Document and more about the franchise opportunity.
An ideal franchisee for NaturaLawn of America is someone who has previous sales and/or management experience. Extensive entrepreneurial experience and a desire and dedication to customers are also ideal for candidates.
If you are chosen to move forward with NaturaLawn of America, you may visit company headquarters in Frederick, Maryland to learn more about the opportunity and see a franchise in action. If a franchise is awarded, an opening date will be set, and training can begin.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1989 (34 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 40
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 95 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a NaturaLawn of America franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $9,500 - $29,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $57,500 - $122,650
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $10,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7-9%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- NaturaLawn of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 51-90 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24-40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-6
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
