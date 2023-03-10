NaturaLawn of America began its operation in 1987 as an organic-based lawn care company. In 1989, the company began to franchise. NaturaLawn of America deploys organic-based fertilization together with an integrated pest management system. Its natural lawn care system comprises a proprietary line of organic lawn care products and offers business opportunities to franchisees.

Beecher Smith and Philip Catron are the founders of NaturaLawn of America. Removing the use of pesticides and chemical treatments on lawns, NaturaLawn of America's approach keeps the lawn's soil in a good state and uses natural pest prevention methods. NaturaLawn of America has over 80 franchise locations in more than 20 states, providing services to over 93,000 customers.

What You May Want to Start a NaturaLawn of America Franchise

NaturaLawn of America provides franchisees with extensive classroom and field training, proprietary natural organic-based fertilizers, technical expertise, on-site field training, marketing, promotional materials, and national buying programs, among others.

Franchisees may also receive more business opportunities by offering mosquito and tick control services to customers under the Mosquito Ranger and Tick Ranger brand, which is part of the NaturaLawn of America family.

As you make your decision concerning whether to franchise with NaturaLawn of America, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research NaturaLawn of America and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

What Might Make a NaturaLawn of America a Good Choice?

Franchisees will want to make sure they have enough capital available to cover potential franchise fees. Fees will include a franchise fee and royalty fees. An initial investment range may help to pay for equipment, employees, payroll, etc. Franchisees may also need to meet the terms of a NaturaLawn of America set liquid capital and net worth threshold.

Franchisees may receive over 50 hours of on the job training to get used to the NaturaLawn of America business. Franchisees will also receive intensive classroom training.

Each franchise is given an exclusive, protected territory that is typically between 50,000 to 70,000 single-family homes to service. Franchisees benefit from high customer retention, as the average customer remains in business with NaturaLawn of America for over six years, with 85% of customers continuing their service each year. Customers report that they love that their weed-free lawns are green and free of chemicals.

How Do You Open a NaturaLawn of America Franchise?

Potential franchisees can inquire about franchising with NaturaLawn of America. After the initial inquiry, a franchise representative may share the company Franchise Disclosure Document and more about the franchise opportunity.

An ideal franchisee for NaturaLawn of America is someone who has previous sales and/or management experience. Extensive entrepreneurial experience and a desire and dedication to customers are also ideal for candidates.

If you are chosen to move forward with NaturaLawn of America, you may visit company headquarters in Frederick, Maryland to learn more about the opportunity and see a franchise in action. If a franchise is awarded, an opening date will be set, and training can begin.