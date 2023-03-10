Network In Action
Network In Action is a marketing company that hosts monthly meetings for small business owners to network. The company was founded in 2015 by Scott Talley and began franchising in 2016. Network In Action has over 55 franchise units across the United States, with its headquarters in Houston, Texas. 

Why You May Want to Start a Network In Action Franchise

Network In Action's monthly meetings may open up an entirely new market of business owners to each other. There are millions of small businesses in the United States, and each one of them requires a marketing plan. The average business owner may not have enough time to attend weekly networking meetings, but Network In Action has made networking easier and accessible.

The Network In Action model may be ideal for professionals seeking to leave the corporate world. Franchisees are typically mid- to upper-level managers, executives, and entrepreneurs seeking to join a growing market.

As a franchisee, your responsibility is to provide leadership to the organization and create a group of business owners you wish to work with every month. You may form relationships with the local small business owners looking to improve their businesses' outcomes while utilizing Network In Action's state-of-the-art technology.

What Might Make a Network In Action Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Network In Action team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Additional services accessible to franchisees include training, marketing programs, and consultation services. You will complete an extensive amount of training to learn how to run your business. Once the basics are complete, the franchisor will be there for ongoing support.

Network In Action has recently been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How Do You Open a Network In Action Franchise?

As you decide if opening a Network In Action franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Network In Action franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Network In Action team questions as part of your due diligence. You may also want to speak to a franchise attorney and a financial planner to prepare yourself for the possibility of opening a Network In Action franchise.

Company Overview

About Network In Action

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Networking Groups, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
2015
Leadership
Scott Talley, Founder
Corporate Address
770 S. Post Oak Ln., #150
Houston, TX 77056
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
80 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Network In Action franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$25,710 - $32,700
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000 - $35,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
15%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Network In Action offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
38 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Network In Action landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Network In Action ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #499 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #42 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Networking Groups in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Networking Groups Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #128 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

