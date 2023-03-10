Network In Action is a marketing company that hosts monthly meetings for small business owners to network. The company was founded in 2015 by Scott Talley and began franchising in 2016. Network In Action has over 55 franchise units across the United States, with its headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Why You May Want to Start a Network In Action Franchise

Network In Action's monthly meetings may open up an entirely new market of business owners to each other. There are millions of small businesses in the United States, and each one of them requires a marketing plan. The average business owner may not have enough time to attend weekly networking meetings, but Network In Action has made networking easier and accessible.

The Network In Action model may be ideal for professionals seeking to leave the corporate world. Franchisees are typically mid- to upper-level managers, executives, and entrepreneurs seeking to join a growing market.

As a franchisee, your responsibility is to provide leadership to the organization and create a group of business owners you wish to work with every month. You may form relationships with the local small business owners looking to improve their businesses' outcomes while utilizing Network In Action's state-of-the-art technology.

What Might Make a Network In Action Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Network In Action team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Additional services accessible to franchisees include training, marketing programs, and consultation services. You will complete an extensive amount of training to learn how to run your business. Once the basics are complete, the franchisor will be there for ongoing support.

Network In Action has recently been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How Do You Open a Network In Action Franchise?

As you decide if opening a Network In Action franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Network In Action franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Network In Action team questions as part of your due diligence. You may also want to speak to a franchise attorney and a financial planner to prepare yourself for the possibility of opening a Network In Action franchise.